Most Chinese prefer alternative-energy vehicles

Nearly 60 percent of Chinese consumers will consider purchasing plug-in hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles, according to a survey released by Ernst & Young Global Automotive Center on Thursday. This figure is five times higher than that of other countries, such as the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. One reason why Chinese consumers choose alternative-energy vehicles is they have a better understanding of them. The other reason is that Chinese tend to have a short commute, which is compatible with the short battery life of alternative-energy vehicles.