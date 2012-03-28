NRG Energy, Inc. to Build Unprecedented Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Infrastructure in California

The California Public Utilities Commission and NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) have entered into an agreement where NRG will build a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging network in California, investing approximately $100 million over the next four years.



"And we will be helping the State meet its clean car goals as embodied by its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate."



This fee-based charging network will consist of at least 200 publicly available fast-charging stations—installed in the San Francisco Bay area, the San Joaquin Valley, the Los Angeles Basin and San Diego County—which can add 50 miles of range in less than 15 minutes of charging. Additionally, NRG's EV infrastructure commitment will include the wiring for at least 10,000 individual charging stations located at homes, offices, multifamily communities, schools and hospitals located across the State.



Full Release:

