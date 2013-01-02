Wind-energy tax credit extended for one year

Congress late Tuesday voted to extend a tax credit on wind energy that many said was key to the survival of the wind-power industry.

The credit's one-year extension was included in the measure to avert the fiscal cliff.

The credit saves 2.2 cents per kilowatt-hour of energy produced over 10 years by new wind-energy facilities.

As approved by Congress Tuesday, the extended credit will apply to projects begun in 2013 but not operational until 2014.