Sun Sets On Solar Power In Germany; Industry Slashes 50% Of Jobs In Two Years

Germany's solar power industry shed a staggering 5,000 jobs over the past two years, reducing the size of the industry by more than half, according to new data released on Tuesday by the Federal Office for Statistics.

A prolonged supply glut induced by cheap Chinese solar imports has resulted in a scourge of bankruptcies at several of Germany's erstwhile elite solar manufacturers, including Q-Cells, Conergy and Solon.

In 2012, the solar industry employed more than 10,000 workers in Germany. More than half of those jobs have vanished over the past 24 months, according to figures from the Federal Office for Statistics.

The solar jobs data was shared with reporters from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which stated that less than 5,000 Germans are currently employed by the solar power industry – the lowest employed level in nearly half a decade.

Similar data was not available for other sectors of the renewable energy industry, but some signs of distress have surfaced in sectors outside of solar.

In 2013, Germany's offshore wind power manufacturers cut more than 2,000 jobs, according to the Industrial Union of Metalworkers, the Germany's largest metalworkers' union.