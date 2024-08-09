The 5 Most Impactful Battery Innovations in 2024

Much of the green energy transition is still uncertain, but batteries will undoubtedly play a key role. Electric vehicles (EVs) will need cheaper and more reliable cells to encourage mainstream adoption, and renewable infrastructure needs higher-density storage to mitigate its intermittency. It should come as no surprise, then, that this technology has seen considerable interest and investment recently.

While battery tech still has a long way to go, several key breakthroughs have occurred in the past year. Here are five of the most impactful of these innovations.

1. Solid-State Batteries

Electronics companies have been trying to move away from liquid electrolytes for years. Solid-state batteries eliminate flammability hazards, are cheaper to produce and ship, charge faster, and have higher energy density. However, technical challenges have prevented them from reaching their full potential. That may be changing.

Several key industry players have announced solid-state battery plans and breakthroughs in the past year. Toyota claimed its solution can charge in 10 minutes and achieve a range of 1,000 kilometers, with plans to commercialize it by 2028. Honda will test a solid-state range later in 2024, and major factories in France, China and the U.S. have all begun to sell these technologies.

This industry-wide trend could provide enough funding and real-world testing for solid-state batteries to become standard before long. When that happens, EVs will be more accessible and convenient, accelerating the shift from gas alternatives.

2. Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Lithium-sulfur batteries are another crucial EV technology reaching new heights in 2024. These solutions use a sulfur cathode instead of cobalt. As a result, they minimize battery production costs and avoid the ethical and environmental concerns surrounding cobalt mining.

Despite such potential, lithium-sulfur systems have struggled with rapid degradation, making them unsuitable for regular use. Recent research suggests scientists have found a way around the issue. One project successfully developed a solution that can withstand over 1,000 charging cycles and plans to commercialize the battery soon.

A battery manufacturer called Lyten began shipping lithium-sulfur batteries to major automakers, including Stellantis. It remains unclear when companies will deploy vehicles using this technology, but it's a major step for these novel batteries. The U.S. military is also experimenting with lithium-sulfur solutions, which could drive consumer-facing breakthroughs through public-private partnerships.

3. Sodium-Ion Batteries

Other recent battery breakthroughs forgo lithium altogether. Such is the case with sodium-ion batteries, which use a sodium anode. This element's abundance could dramatically lower costs — a crucial improvement considering the average EV costs $66,000, limiting their accessibility.

One manufacturer — Natron Energy — began mass-producing sodium-ion batteries in May 2024. The announcement represents the first commercial-scale sodium-ion production project in the U.S. More could follow from Natron or other firms if the facility achieves enough success.

In addition to lowering EV prices, Natron claims its sodium-ion batteries can recharge 10 times faster than conventional alternatives and last 50,000 cycles. Improvements like these will likely attract further investment, and the EV and renewable storage markets could reach the turning point they need.

4. Large-Scale Battery Recycling

The past year has also seen breakthroughs in the technology surrounding batteries, not just the cells themselves. One of the most promising of these developments is the emergence of large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling plants.

Today's lithium-ion batteries are 23% more efficient than lead-acid alternatives but rely on scarce materials. Recycling would provide a cost-effective and sustainable solution to that barrier to justify further battery reliance. While this has proved difficult for many years, companies are starting to find ways to make it increasingly viable.

Conventional recycling relies on burning materials, but a new popular alternative dissolves them in acid instead. Recycling facilities can recover minerals with little to no waste as a result.

Other brands opt not to separate materials at all, reducing energy consumption. Whatever the specifics, recycling plants using methods like this are appearing across the U.S. as federal incentives and technological breakthroughs make them more profitable.

5. Modular Batteries

Modularity has seen rising interest in 2024, too. Swappable batteries reduce long-term EV maintenance expenses and provide a unique solution to slow charging times. Instead of waiting for the primary cell to recharge, drivers can swap it for a fully charged replacement.

While the concept of modular batteries is not necessarily new, it has not taken off in EVs until recently. Now, Stellantis has announced it will begin a modular swapping service for 100 Fiat 500e EVs in Spain this year. Depending on how the project goes, similar programs could emerge in other fleets and nations.

Once they become mainstream, modular batteries could also quell range anxiety, as drivers could carry extra cells in their cars. Automakers could also introduce stackable systems where connecting an additional battery would offer a short-term range or power boost. Industrial applications, in particular, would benefit from such modularity.

Future Battery Innovations to Watch

These five trends are not the only technologies showing promise for batteries' near future. Other developments may not have reached the same heights in 2024 but could provide significant breakthroughs in the coming years.

Carbon nanotubes are among the most promising of these technologies. Building electrodes from nanostructures can enable charging to 80% within five minutes and offer three times the energy storage capacity. While scaling graphene production to a commercial level is often too complex and expensive today, future process improvements could make this a viable option.

Other nanomaterials like gold nanowires and tungsten-carbon nanotubes could similarly improve rechargeability and reliability. However, they face the same cost-effectiveness barriers. In other sectors, chemical reactions between zinc and manganese oxide show promise as an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. These higher-capacity solutions could be ideal for renewable grid storage if scientists can harness them effectively.

Battery Technology Is Rapidly Advancing

Better batteries would pave the way for cleaner roads and more sustainable grids. While some challenges remain, this technology has made substantial strides over the past year. Depending on how these trends progress, EVs and renewables could reach a crucial tipping point soon.

Many innovations have been in the works for years but have remained merely theoretical. Now, they're becoming viable solutions. The same could happen to several other cutting-edge technologies before long.