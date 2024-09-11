A Close Analysis of Hydrogen Adoption and Innovation in 2024

The energy sector is an industry with massive potential for sustainability. Switching to green sources can significantly reduce reliance on environmentally damaging fossil fuels.

Besides solar, wind and biomass, experts consider hydrogen as an excellent alternative to coal and natural gas. Is there a potential for its wide-ranging adoption?

Find out about hydrogen's different uses and how its innovation is stirring various domains.

Current State of Hydrogen Adoption

Experts project the production of low-emission hydrogen to grow massively by 2030 due to its strong penetration across all verticals. Although this progress doesn't come without challenges — especially the cost —- they remain optimistic about its potential for global endorsement. Future projects can steadily curve energy sources from fossil fuels to greener options. Recent data proves its strong momentum for extensive employment.

Global hydrogen use reached 95 metric tons in 2022, flaunting a nearly 3% increase year over year. By 2030, the production of low-emission hydrogen could reach 38 metric tons to meet the increasing demand of consumers and businesses.

The United States and the European Union have implemented policies to advance the adoption of hydrogen-based fuels. Meanwhile, China has led its deployment through more electrolyzers that are expected to produce 750 megawatts of energy this year.

How Hydrogen Differs From Other Renewables

Hydrogen is commonly processed through steam methane reforming and electrolysis. While it's generally considered a sustainable source, it can become carbon-extensive depending on the production method used.

Hydrogen is color-coded based on its production method and associated carbon emissions. Grey is the least sustainable option. It's sourced from natural gas and processed through steam methane reforming, which releases considerable emissions. Meanwhile, blue, green and pink are considered low-carbon. Green is extracted from water through electrolysis and is the most eco-friendly choice.

The Prospect for Universal Application

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier and the most abundant element in the universe. Harnessing it can provide the world with cleaner power for several generations. What makes it exponentially desirable for energy experts is its sustainability.

It produces almost zero pollution when burned, making many conclude it could be the fuel of the future and the panacea for a worsening climate. Its application could indiscriminately span across all industries.

Current Hydrogen Applications

Hydrogen-based fuels can strengthen the world's decarbonization efforts, regardless of industry. Currently, they're being developed throughout these business verticals.

1. Transportation

In 2022, the transportation sector accounted for 28% of U.S. emissions. The commercialization of hydrogen-fuel electric vehicles will help curb pollution since hydrogen has zero-carbon characteristics and high energy density.

Recently, Kenworth collaborated with Toyota to bring the T680 hydrogen fuel cell truck to the public. This model has one of the longest driving ranges among zero-emission trucks. It's an efficient and sustainable alternative to conventional internal combustion engines. There will be more of these on the roads as other big automakers manufacture vehicles that run on hydrogen power.

The adoption of fuel-cell electric vehicles in the U.S. is highly pursued for sustainable reasons. The government offers incentives ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 in tax credits to encourage wider adoption.

2. Maritime Applications

Hydrogen fuel cells also power maritime vessels and equipment like forklifts and cranes. The implementation promotes sustainability in sea freight for massive ships that consume plenty of energy to deliver goods.

3. Energy Storage

Hydrogen can also be stored and used with other renewable sources to sustain long-term energy supplies. Existing green alternatives have downsides. For instance, the sun is abundant during the day when demand is low, but it's sparse at night when people need electricity to power their homes.

Hydrogen's ability to store energy solves this intermittent supply issue. It can be used in stationary fossil fuels to power grids or stored as compressed gas, cryogenic liquid and other forms for later use.

4. Industrial Processes

In 2023, road vehicles released 11,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions. Cars running on diesel fuel emit SO2 as a by-product of the burning process, degrading air quality and causing pollution.

Hydrogen is essential in industrial businesses for its various applications, including treating metals, producing other chemicals and refining petroleum. Refineries use it to capture sulfur compounds from crude oil and make it cleaner through hydrodesulfurization, minimizing SO2 pollution.

5. Heating and Cooling

Hydrogen is also utilized for residential and industrial heating applications to replace traditional fossil fuel systems. It's more efficient because its heating value is three times greater than gasoline and sustainable since it releases 50% fewer emissions than conventional fuels.

6. Aerospace

Aircraft that fly in the Earth's atmosphere carry a significant amount of fuel to sustain the flight. Liquid hydrogen is one of the four propellants that NASA and other spaceflight companies use to launch rockets designed for interplanetary travel.

The Biggest Hurdle for Hydrogen Adoption

Cost is the main challenge, hampering hydrogen production and access to a broader scale. Hydrogen is priced at $13-$16 per kilogram at refueling stations in California.

This issue can be addressed by upgrading equipment, storage and distribution, which comprise 85% of the hidden expenses. Continued breakthroughs, like better electrolysis, can lead to more efficient processes that will reduce production costs.

Recent Innovations in Hydrogen Technology

Successful advancements can lead to full-scale adoption of hydrogen, which will benefit people and businesses in several ways. For example, sophisticated technologies can make it more affordable and increase its accessibility to more consumers.

1. Breakthroughs in Electrolysis

Electrolysis uses electricity to separate hydrogen and oxygen from water. One revolutionary technique recently discovered is using light to activate a new method of splitting the two elements.

This revolution makes the production process more efficient and affordable for industrial applications. Researchers' next strategy is to make the cells containing water transparent for easier light penetration.

2. Fuel Cell Efficiency Improvements

Modernizing design and materials can overcome production drawbacks. Current solutions are expensive, inefficient and not durable. For instance, replacing conventional membranes with a more advanced material can increase the conductivity and durability of polymer electrolytes in decoupling hydrogen and oxygen from water.

3. Integration With Renewables

Electrolysis uses electricity to produce hydrogen. One way to inject sustainability into this dynamic is to combine hydrogen processes with renewables, like solar and wind. This hybrid system will minimize production emissions and result in cleaner fuel.

Hydrogen Technologies Demand Further Innovation

The market for renewables is robust. Many consider hydrogen the next solar. Its adoption outlook is positive, but consumers need finer technological measures for optimization. Like solar, which has become common, hydrogen can become the top option for sustainable homes if it is further improved.