Are Hydrogen Fuel Cells the Key to a Clean Energy Future?

Alternative energy discussions tend to focus on battery-electric vehicles (EVs) and renewables like wind and solar. While these are crucial to a greener future, they're not the only way to reduce emissions while meeting the world's power needs. Hydrogen fuel cells get less attention and investment today, but they could provide a wealth of untapped potential.

Fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity — a process producing no greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The technology has been around in some form since the late 19th century but has yet to break through into the mainstream. Recent demands and technological advances may change that.

Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hydrogen power has many applications, from drivetrains in EVs to energy storage media. Across all use cases, it has several key benefits deserving more attention.

Clean Electricity for EVs

EVs are some of the most well-known applications for fuel cells. While automakers have produced just three hydrogen models since 2015, it's hard to ignore the potential of fuel cell drivetrains. Unlike battery EVs, hydrogen cars do not need to plug into the grid, assuaging concerns about electricity-related emissions.

All EVs produce no direct emissions, but most electricity today still relies on fossil fuels. Consequently, recharging an EV battery still involves some carbon, albeit less than direct tailpipe emissions from a gas vehicle. Hydrogen cars, by contrast, require no grid electricity to operate.

Drivers would refill these cars with liquid hydrogen in a process similar to refueling an internal combustion engine. In addition to minimizing electricity-related fossil fuel consumption, this would alleviate the strain EV charging stations may place on the grid.

High Efficiency

Fuel cells also deliver higher efficiencies than battery drivetrains. Hydrogen is remarkably energy-dense, so a fuel cell-powered EV can go longer between fueling stops than a battery EV can between recharges. Fuel cell vehicles could even outperform gas engines in terms of range.

Such efficiency benefits heavy machinery, too, not just road vehicles. Battery-powered lift trucks experience 20 minutes of lost productivity every four to eight hours for recharging and battery changeovers. Hydrogen alternatives can go longer and take just three minutes to refuel once they run out.

Longer ranges and shorter disruptions make EVs additionally appealing to consumers and businesses. As a result, hydrogen could spur broader EV adoption, leading to a faster clean transportation transition. The more convenient electrified options become, the fewer advantages gas and diesel have over these eco-friendly alternatives.

Energy Density

Hydrogen's energy density has applications outside of the transportation sector. It also makes the element an ideal storage medium as the need for backup power rises among utility providers.

As the grid switches to renewable sources of electricity, it will need additional energy storage, as wind and solar are intermittent. Batteries offer a straightforward solution but are expensive and require considerable space and an optimal storage environment to retain peak performance. Fuel cells, by contrast, can store a larger amount of energy in a smaller package and aren't as prone to performance fluctuations in varying conditions.

Alternatively, fuel cells could act as an electricity source to complement intermittent renewables when their generation falls below demand. Some experts suggest hydrogen could cover up to 35% of the grid's annual needs, enabling growth in renewables without fears over energy availability.

Flexibility

As these grid applications show, hydrogen fuel cells have the added advantage of versatility. The technology can serve many purposes in various areas with minimal surrounding infrastructure. Such flexibility makes it an ideal power source when conventional options are limited.

Construction sites are an excellent example. Building in undeveloped areas means teams cannot power electrical equipment through the grid. Historically, businesses have used fossil fuel generators to fill the gap, but hydrogen generators can fulfill the same role without any GHG emissions.

Hydrogen could also provide electricity on cargo ships at sea. One study found that doing so leads to a 37.4% drop in CO2 emissions without fuel prices rising dramatically over what marine diesel would cost. Data centers, remote research facilities and outdoor events could all benefit from similar solutions.

Challenges to Hydrogen Fuel Cell Adoption

Despite these advantaes, there's a reason hydrogen has not gained the same kind of prominence as other alternative energy technologies. A few significant obstacles remain between fuel cells and widespread adoption.

Reliance on Grid Electricity

One of the largest issues with hydrogen power is that while fuel cells themselves produce no emissions, gathering hydrogen often does. Hydrogen does not appear on its own in nature, and splitting it from other elements requires electricity. Because 60% of U.S. electricity comes from fossil fuels, hydrogen fuel carries some embodied carbon.

Green hydrogen, which uses renewables to power this process, is the ideal solution. However, installing wind and solar infrastructure near hydrogen plants is time-consuming and expensive. Businesses may be unwilling to take on the costs until fuel cell investment rises and the fuel becomes additionally profitable.

Government incentives and a wider range of hydrogen-powered equipment for sale could help. Steps like this could lower relative costs or raise demand for clean fuel, making it easier to justify the complications of green hydrogen production.

Costs and Complexity

Like many alternative energy technologies, fuel cells are also expensive. Making hydrogen power widespread would require installing new gas storage and pumping infrastructure, too, adding further costs and disruption.

Financial issues have kept many manufacturers from creating fuel cell-powered alternatives to vehicles or heavy equipment. It's worth noting, though, that all technologies grow cheaper with additional research and advancement. As technology improves, fuel cells will become more accessible, driving other companies to incorporate them into their product offerings.

Over time, hydrogen's efficiency can make up for its high upfront costs. Businesses will need to adjust to recognize and act on this potential, but once that shift occurs, cost and complexity issues will diminish.

Hydrogen Power Is a Key Piece of the Sustainability Puzzle

In light of these pros and cons, hydrogen fuel cells alone are likely not a complete solution to the clean energy problem. However, they could be a critical part of the green power transition.

Hydrogen can complement renewables and battery EVs to address areas where other technologies are weaker and create a diverse alternative energy market. As these options grow, it will become easier for consumers and businesses alike to move away from fossil fuels.