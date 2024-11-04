Solar Panels Need to Be Pretty: Adding Color to Sustainable Buildings

Surprisingly, building operations contribute to 30% of global final energy consumption1. And as the world aims to hit net zero emissions by 2050, it is clear that buildings play a major role in this transition. To reach current climate goals, the International Energy Agency outline that all countries need to enforce building energy codes for both new and existing structures by 20301.

One technology that can help achieve this is building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). BIPV are solar power generation systems designed to be embedded within the architecture of a building, unlike traditional solar panels which are retroactively fitted to an existing structure.

Why BIPV?

Unlike traditional retrofitted solar panels, BIPV systems can replace conventional cladding materials, offering cost savings and maximizing usable space.

By integrating renewable energy production into the building's design, BIPV systems contribute to green building certifications and energy standards. Plus, the renewable energy generated directly on-site reduces energy costs and lowers the carbon footprint of a building.

Various BIPV solutions are available to suit different architectural applications:

Solar Roof Tiles : These tiles replace traditional roofing materials and remove the need to solar panels to be fitted on top of roof tiles.

: These tiles replace traditional roofing materials and remove the need to solar panels to be fitted on top of roof tiles. Solar Facades and Cladding : Panels embedded within facades or cladding contribute to energy production.

: Panels embedded within facades or cladding contribute to energy production. Solar Windows: Semi-transparent windows let in natural light and generate electricity at the same time.

The Aesthetic Challenge of Solar Panels

Traditional solar panels, typically large, dark, and prominent, often clash with a building's architectural design. These characteristics can also be attributed to many BIPV systems, which has slowed the growth of this technology despite clear benefits.

In the UK, 69% of UK homebuyers would consider a property with solar panels4, yet BIPV adoption remains limited. At the heart of architectural design is the awareness of how our buildings shape both societal well-being and economic growth; aesthetically appealing, sustainable architecture can stimulate property values, attract investment, and contribute to a community's cultural identity2,3. Despite positive public opinion of solar power systems, this could provide an explanation as to why architects and building designers are hesitant to commit to solar systems as a core part of building aesthetic. This architectural barrier to solar adoption highlights the need for more visually diverse solar technologies, like colored BIPV.

Innovations in Color

Recent advancements in photovoltaic technology have made it possible to produce solar panels in a wider range of colors.

Perovskite Solar Cells

Perovskite solar cells represent a promising technology in BIPV. Known for their high efficiency and lower manufacturing costs, perovskite cells can be tuned to various colors by adjusting their chemical composition. These panels can even be made semi-transparent, allowing some light to pass through for applications like stained glass windows or translucent facades. The versatility of perovskite cells has sparked interest among architects and designers, who can now blend energy production with aesthetics more easily.

Despite this promise, perovskite solar cells are currently sensitive to environmental factors like moisture, oxygen, and heat, all of which can accelerate degradation. Much of their success in laboratory settings has relied on controlled environments, such as a glove box, that prevents exposure to oxygen and moisture during fabrication and testing.

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

Dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs), often called "artificial photosynthesis" cells, mimic the way plants absorb sunlight. DSSCs are available in various colors and can be integrated into glass structures, making them a popular choice for solar windows and facades. The wide color palette of DSSCs allows architects to design buildings that maintain visual harmony while generating energy. With slightly lower efficiencies than traditional panels, DSSCs are most effective in applications where aesthetics are prioritized.

Plasmonic Solar Cells

Plasmonic solar cells use nanoparticles to absorb and scatter light, enabling a variety of colors and finishes. These cells are still in development but hold the potential to match or exceed traditional silicon cells in efficiency. The ability to produce colors without dyes or pigments gives plasmonic cells a unique edge, as they don't require chemical additives that could degrade over time. For buildings with strict architectural guidelines, plasmonic cells may be a promising option, offering a minimalist way to incorporate renewable energy.

Driving Sustainable Architecture

By prioritizing aesthetics, colored solar panels make renewable energy an attractive option for architects. Offering a spectrum of colors and styles allows solar power to be seamlessly integrated into building designs without compromising visual appeal, opening doors for adoption in urban and historic areas where maintaining aesthetic harmony is essential.

In both commercial and residential sectors, buildings featuring colored solar panels may gain a competitive advantage as demand for sustainable energy grows. As the technology advances, the increased demand for aesthetically versatile solar options could drive down BIPV costs and encourage competition among manufacturers. These visually appealing, energy-efficient panels can enhance a building's market value and overall appeal.

By embedding renewable energy into the very structure of buildings, rather than retrofitting panels later, this approach makes sustainability a fundamental part of architectural design. Colored solar panels support this shift, aligning the built environment with both aesthetic and sustainability standards.

A Colorful Future

Colored BIPV provide aesthetic versatility to make renewable energy an integral part of architectural design rather than a necessary compromise. As perovskite, dye-sensitized, and plasmonic solar cells continue to evolve, we can expect to see a future where energy efficiency and aesthetics coexist seamlessly in urban environments.

For countries to reach net zero by 2050, buildings need to become part of the solution. Colored solar panels are a practical and visually compelling solution to accelerate the shift toward sustainable, energy-efficient architecture, bringing us one step closer to a carbon-neutral future.

About Ossila

Ossila specialize in the manufacture and supply of lab equipment and chemical materials. Founded by scientists from the University of Sheffield, Ossila is committed to removing barriers to research and providing the high-performance research tools used to fabricate and test research devices, including solar cells and display devices. Through this, their products aid the development of technologies such as higher efficiency solar panels, flexible OLED screens, wearable solar-powered devices, battery technologies, and more.

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