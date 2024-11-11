Sustainable Construction in 2025 Will Include These 8 Innovations in Alternative Energy

Sustainability is integral to the future of construction, whether in the U.S. or abroad. Building teams must utilize ecologically sound techniques to protect occupants and the surrounding environment. Alternative energy solutions make sustainability goals more straightforward to achieve.

Here are eight innovations in 2025 that the construction industry will prioritize.

1. Solar Shingles

Solar adoption has increased in the United States as photovoltaic (PV) panels become more mainstream. Experts project that 18% of American households will use solar power by 2032 — a rise of 13 percentage points from 2023. Solar shingles are one of the newest technologies benefiting the construction industry. These rooftop technologies help buildings become more energy-efficient.

Solar shingles have the same technology as typical PV panels, although they resemble traditional tiles. Construction professionals place these alternative energy shingles on existing rooftops to harness the sun's energy. While the weather can be concerning, this technology resists outdoor conditions with solid protection. For instance, rubber seals prevent rainwater from entering the shingles.

2. Small Wind Turbines

When you picture wind turbines, you may envision giant outdoor structures in open fields. However, this renewable power technology is becoming more scalable with tinier turbines. Construction teams can localize them and take advantage of windy terrain. Oklahoma, Kansas and other states with strong wind gusts could benefit from these alternative energy innovations and sustainable construction.

Building owners can reduce their electricity bills and increase independence with small wind electric systems. This concept benefits construction in rural areas, considering teams would not have to extend power lines to these remote locations. Miniature turbines can complement solar technologies and mitigate interruptions when municipal systems are down. Wind is among the cleanest energy sources, so it will be prioritized in 2025 and beyond.

3. Smart Grids

Increasing renewable energy means municipalities and companies must effectively manage their power. Smart grids let homes and buildings automate energy management and better integrate their renewable energy sources. This storage solution benefits construction teams by mitigating intermittencies and building a supply for power outages. It could significantly impact survival and communications when bad weather arrives.

Smart grids help construction professionals manage demand and increase resilience during peak hours. This technology is also beneficial during outages, as problems are more manageable to identify and fix. Energy management will become more prevalent with the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), considering more homes and offices are installing chargers. The U.S. has over 61,000 public charging stations, so managing power is crucial.

4. Hydrogen Fuel Cells

EVs are becoming more popular within the construction industry as teams adopt excavators and cranes with alternative energy. While electric machines are more environmentally sound, they might not have the range of fuel-powered equipment. The next generation of construction could utilize fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) with hydrogen power to increase sustainability. FCEVs benefit construction sites through no tailpipe emissions and short refueling times.

The impact of hydrogen fuel cells also extends to buildings through alternative energy solutions. Hydrogen power could work alongside solar, wind and geothermal systems to address the high energy demand worldwide. Researchers have touted its benefits in construction, reporting it could completely transform power production through on-site generation and reduced carbon footprints. They also found low maintenance costs, which are crucial for building owners.

5. Solar Fuel

Besides hydrogen power, industry experts are looking to solar fuels to increase sustainability in construction. This energy source converts chemical feedstocks like carbon dioxide (CO2) into sustainable and stable fuels. Experts say it is advantageous because it is compatible with existing infrastructure, thus lowering replacement costs. While not mainstream yet, solar fuel is on track to be cost-effective and viable for future projects.

Solar fuels' ability to extract alternative energy sources is a significant benefit. For instance, you can collect hydrogen from solar thermochemical protocols and produce hybrid systems. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) says hydrogen production can originate with low-temperature photo-electrochemical cells or solar heat conversion. These concepts will help manufacturers produce more eco-conscious construction equipment.

6. Solar Asphalt Collector

While their equipment is critical to environmental policies, construction professionals must also consider the roads they drive on. Quality streets mean they worry less about the impact on their vehicles and the buildings themselves. Asphalt is a standard choice for sustainability because it is 100% recyclable and provides stellar skid resistance. Therefore, it is safer for workers and others on the jobsite.

What if construction teams could leverage solar power with asphalt? Research has demonstrated the impact of asphalt solar collectors on heat islands where temperatures drastically increase in urban areas. A 2023 International Journal of Thermofluids study experimented with this technology to generate energy from rising fluid temperatures. The researchers found effectiveness by constructing a collector with conductive asphalt mixtures.

7. Solar Windows

Windows significantly determine a building's thermal efficiency and overall effectiveness. Solar windows enable construction professionals to maximize energy production and keep occupants more comfortable. This innovation is less powerful than the PV panels on your roof, though it could be an excellent supplementary solution to renewable power needs. Operators could change the tint of these windows or use tools like electric blinds.

Solar windows contain miniature PV panels that convert sunlight into usable electricity for the building. Manufacturers coat the glass with a double dose of PV glazing to heighten their energy capabilities. In 2025 and beyond, construction professionals could begin using transparent solar panels to replace traditional windows. New construction becomes more efficient and less reliant on municipal energy with these built-in systems.

8. Sand Batteries

Combustibility can make batteries a safety and environmental liability. However, sand batteries improve sustainability by using natural resources to store energy surpluses. These devices keep power as heat and can maintain it for months, making them an excellent alternative for construction professionals. These batteries must reach 600 degrees Celsius to be usable, so insulation warms the sand and ensures they do not lose heat.

Sand battery production is limited, though the concept is growing in Europe and worldwide. For instance, an industrial-scale sand battery in Finland holds up to 100 megawatt-hours (MWh) — enough to heat small towns in the winter. Cold weather increases the planet's reliance on fossil fuels, so sand batteries are another alternative construction professionals must consider. Altogether, the Finnish sand battery reduces CO2 emissions by 70%.

Building a More Sustainable Energy Grid

Energy demand increases with the planet's population, so the construction industry must meet it with alternatives to fossil fuels. While solar and wind energy are prominent options, other emerging technologies will impact the sector in 2025 and beyond. Sand batteries and FCEVs are only some options in store for professionals.