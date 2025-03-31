BYD Energy Storage launches Battery-Box LV5.0+ Energy Storage System and Power-Box inverters at Solar & Storage Live Africa

BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD Co. Ltd., a provider of integrated renewable energy solutions, is introducing the new BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+ at booth B214 at Solar & Storage Live Africa in Johannesburg today. This new residential energy storage system is the latest addition to the award-winning Battery-Box solution family. The Battery-Box LV5.0+ can be used with BYD Energy Storage's own Power-Box inverters and is also compatible with inverters of many proven inverter partners.

Contributing to a successful green power transformation in South Africa, the Battery-Box series of residential energy storage solutions has achieved significant success in the country and across the continent since 2018. With over 1.1 million Battery-Box systems installed globally, the system's safety and reliability are key factors in its success. The flexibility of the modular battery storage solution, along with the ease of installation, has also contributed to its popularity. The low voltage (LV) system Battery-Box LV5.0, introduced in 2024 in South Africa, has established itself as a favourite among the installer community due to its straightforward commissioning. BYD Energy Storage now introduces the latest generation of this system with the Battery-Box LV5.0+.

BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+

The latest system generation Battery-Box LV5.0+ builds on the popular and proven system features of the Battery-Box LV5.0 but offers an even better performance, higher power output and an increased warranty. The modular system can be scaled from 5.12kWh to 163.84kWh.

It is also the first Battery-Box in this series that can be combined with BYD Energy Storage's new Power-Box hybrid inverters as a complete solution offered by BYD Energy Storage. Alternatively, the LV5.0+ can also be used with low-voltage inverters from many established inverter providers.

Installation and commissioning have never been easier due to the fast cabling and one-button auto commission. With the one-button auto-configuration of compatible inverters, the system finishes the installation by adapting the system to the inverter. There is no separate BMU, every module can be connected to the inverter, just like the Battery-Box LV5.0.



Other key features include:

Highest safety standards with 4-level safety Cell safety with BYD Energy Storage's proven LFP cells and explosion-proof drop design Module safety with thermal runaway prevention and real-time temperature management Pack safety with 24/7 real-time monitoring key parameters of the battery system as well as insulation, electrical safety and short-circuit protection System safety with real-time diagnosis of key components and an automatic warning and insurance cut-offs

Proven reliability with a 10-year warranty and compliance with national standards such as UL 1642/IEC 62619/RED/EMC/UN38.3.

with a 10-year warranty and compliance with national standards such as UL 1642/IEC 62619/RED/EMC/UN38.3. High performance with fast charge and discharge capabilities

with fast charge and discharge capabilities Intelligent Management offers 24/7 online monitoring and analysis, remote diagnosis and OTA updates and real-time data & energy flow on BYD Energy APP. The BYD Energy APP enables remote diagnosis and self-fault detection.

BYD Power-Box Hybrid Inverters

The Battery-Box LV5.0+ is available as an end-to-end solution in combination with BYD's own hybrid inverters, and can alternatively be combined with many low-voltage inverters by the established inverter partners.

Both single-phase hybrid inverters Power-Box SL3/3.68/4.6/5/6K and Power-Box SL7/8/10K come with a 10-year warranty and offer the high safety known from the BYD energy storage solutions, including lightning protection, 24/7 electrical safety monitoring, etc.

The Power-Box SL3/3.68/4.6/5/6K allows for 150% PV input oversizing, offers IP66 and SPD TypeII protection.

allows for 150% PV input oversizing, offers IP66 and SPD TypeII protection. The Power-Box SL7/8/10K allows for a maximum of 20A PV input current, offers an integrated generator control and supports up to 200% peak output power.

"The African market is very important for BYD Energy Storage. As the continent is eager for green transformation solutions, our storage solutions are always in high demand, and as we continue to listen to our customer's feedback and needs, we are constantly striving to optimise our solutions and add features that meet the demands of the market," said Jiang Feng, Residential Energy Storage System Director of BYD Energy Storage. "The 1C charge and discharge capability provides better performance, and with the option to combine the Battery-Box LV5.0+ with our Power-Box inverters, we offer a one-stop shop concept while offering our customers full flexibility with their inverter choice."

Availability

The new BYD Battery-Box LV5.0+ solution combination will be available from July across Africa, Middle East, Asia and other markets.

Detailed product information of BYD Battery-Box LV 5.0+ will be available from mid-April at: http://www.bydenergy.com