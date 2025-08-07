Choosing a renewable project power partner - Four things to consider before beginning a project

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) predicts that the UK's renewables sector will be worth £41 billion by 2035, providing significant growth opportunities for engineering companies. But they cannot succeed alone — green energy projects need partners and suppliers to ensure power reliability. In this article, Mike Torbitt, managing director of resistor manufacturer Cressall, offers advice on what to look for in a renewable project power partner.

Data from the 2024 report Green Skills Outlook, which surveyed 1,000 global business leaders, reveals that 93 per cent of respondents consider green skills to be important to their company's operations and objectives. Yet, only half are planning to upskill their staff on these capabilities — opening a worryingly large green skills gap.

To effectively transition to a more sustainable economy, businesses should look to partner with organisations with the necessary green skills. The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals highlight the importance of partnerships to improve knowledge sharing, accelerate access to renewable technologies for the least developed countries and enhance progress measurements.

This need is particularly pronounced within the power sector, since renewable projects rely on intermittent power sources such as wind, solar and tidal. These energy sources are less predictable than fossil fuels, meaning they can cause issues with the grid if it cannot handle energy fluctuations. Therefore, entering a partnership with a supplier who understands these challenges is a must.

So, what markers should businesses look for in potential power partnerships to ensure their success?

Proven experience

For renewable projects, sector-specific experience is a must, especially in the case where the business themselves is new to green infrastructure projects.

Partnering with an experienced supplier allows companies to tap into their partner's knowledge of the challenges and technical demands associated with renewable energy projects. Cressall has extensive experience in providing resistors for renewable infrastructure projects, including wind, solar, tidal and biomass. We also partner with multinational energy services companies such as GE Vernova to equip them with harmonic filter resistors for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects.

HVDC infrastructure contributes to the success of a range of offshore projects, enabling effective transmission between the grid and remote windfarms or tidal projects. However, when HVDC is converted back to alternating current (AC) at the local grid level, this results in harmonic distortion, which can lead to overheating and increased likelihood of equipment failure.

Cressall's thorough understanding of HVDC transmission allows us to provide tailored harmonic filter resistors to mitigate this problem and increase the efficiency of energy transmission projects.

Durable components

Another key consideration when selecting a supplier for a green energy project is whether it can manufacture components that withstand harsh conditions.

As of February 2025, the UK has over 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind either installed or committed. While offshore windfarms benefit from higher wind speeds and consistency in direction, the effects of harsh winds and saltwater can be damaging for the equipment.

Opting for a power partner that can produce durable components is beneficial for offshore developments. For example, resistors used in these kinds of projects can be manufactured from materials with a high chromium content, such as 316 grade stainless steel, which helps to create a protective layer against corrosion caused by saltwater.

Thorough quality assurance

Renewable energy equipment needs to perform reliably in challenging and changeable environments, underscoring the importance of thorough testing and quality assurance.

When selecting a power partner, it's worthwhile researching its quality control process. In the case of resistors, a range of specialist tests are used during product development to ensure dependable performance under real-world conditions.

Essential quality measures include thermovision testing, which help engineers to detect hotspots and assess overall thermal performance. Understanding thermal behaviour enables appropriate cooling selection, reducing the risk of thermal shock, lubricant degradation or component failure.

Vibration testing resistors for shock and seismic resistance is equally important. This is particularly relevant for offshore wind farms or grid-side equipment in earthquake-prone regions.

Custom engineering capabilities

The benefit of partnering with a supplier that offers custom solutions is that they can be tailored to the specific challenge that they are facing.

Although resistors are a well-developed, mature technology, custom design allows proven techniques to be applied for new problems. Custom resistor engineering capabilities offer purchasers increased choice when it comes to cooling methods, materials and power ratings.

While made-to-order resistors offer a wider range of options, it's worth looking for a manufacturer that also offers off-the-shelf solutions. Many renewable projects face hold ups, whether that is due to community opposition or delays connecting to the grid. For developments with tight timelines, ready-made solutions are ideal as they can decrease further delays during the product design, test and manufacture process.

Partnering with the right power partners and suppliers can help infrastructure developers to accelerate the green transition, but it's important not to rush into ineffective partnerships in the hurry to roll out renewable projects. Considering whether a potential manufacturing partner is the right fit helps to ensure the success of renewable projects, both in the development phase and once operational.

Could your renewable project benefit from some resistor expertise? Reach out to our knowledgeable team.