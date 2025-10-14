Registration Now Open for Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Flagship 2026

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, today opened registration for its February 18-20, 2026 flagship event at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

"Each year, IESNA Flagship brings renewable energy professionals the technology, education, and connections they need to stay competitive," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "From the innovations on the exhibit floor to the strategic discussions in our conference sessions, this event delivers actionable insights and meaningful relationships that drive real business results."

Highlights for 2026

A dynamic, curated exhibit hall featuring top clean energy innovators, including ABC Supply, FranklinWH, Greentech Renewables, IronRidge, JA Solar, Lunar Energy, SEG Solar, Sol-Ark, and many more.

28 conference sessions covering critical topics including Financing the Energy Transition, Energy Policy, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Distributed Energy Resources, and more.

The crowd-favorite Solar Games installer competition, which features six teams from across North America. Sponsors include APsystems, EG4 Electronics, Fronius, K2 Systems, Rolls Battery Engineering, and SolaDeck.

Executive programming and networking events including the Powerful Perspectives Luncheon, Power Lunch, and Executive Lunch (for C-Suite level executives by invitation only); separate tickets required.

The Hub Stage featuring engaging interviews with industry experts and thought leaders.

Industry celebration at California Solar & Storage Association's beloved Solar Battle of the Bands. Additional registration required; more information to come.

Register Today for Our Best Rates

Secure Early Bird pricing for IESNA Flagship by registering here. Sign up for event updates here.

About the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.

IESNA's Flagship event, held February 18-20, 2026 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Texas (November 18-19, 2025 in Grapevine, TX) and IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL).

About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.