The role of Big Data and IoT in optimizing grid operation and energy consumption

Yesterday's energy grids ran on rules, manual interventions and routines. Today's grids run on data. Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) and digitalization, smart technologies are shaping the way we generate, distribute and consume power. Here, Alexander Punzenberger, President of automation supplier COPA-DATA CEE/ME, explores the shift from a disconnected, inefficient energy grid to the smart grid of the future. Welcome to the age of intelligent energy.

The energy grid has undergone a radical transformation. There has been a significant shift away from traditional energy distribution systems as technology highlighted weakness in the grids of the past. Previously, grids were centrally controlled, maintenance was planned in advance and they were run based on fixed, unchanging models.

The Northeast blackout of August 2003 exposed the vulnerability of legacy grid systems. A single power line in Ohio, US, shut down, but a software glitch prevented alarms from functioning, meaning operators were not warned about the issue. Within hours, a cascading failure left 50 million people across the US and Canada without power, cutting 61,800 MW of load, costing $6 billion and contributing to at least 11 deaths.

The incident showed that human error and outdated infrastructure can rapidly spiral, with disastrous consequences. These issues, combined with growing energy demand, a diversifying mix of renewables, and ambitious climate targets revealed a harsh truth: traditional systems were no longer fit for purpose.

The advent of Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) has changed the game for grid networks. Smart sensors, real-time monitoring and advanced analytics enable faster, data-driven decision making — moving from reactive to proactive grid management. This results in optimized energy flows, smoother renewable integration and lower emissions.

Global trends point towards massively accelerating investments in these smart systems. Valued at $27.4 billion in 2023, the global IoT in energy grid management market is projected to more than triple by 2033, reaching $87.9 billion. The smart grid market — estimated at $44.56 billion in 2024 — is forecast to grow to over $215 billion by 2034.

Better, faster, smarter

A far cry from the grids of the past, the smart grids we're seeing today are intuitive, able to dynamically react to detected changes. Using IoT-enabled sensors, predictive analytics and real-time monitoring of assets allows grid operators to continuously gather data on a huge range of parameters, including voltage, load and environmental conditions. This data can be processed and analyzed to flag up anomalies, identify areas for improvement or predict failures.

This shift enables a more proactive approach to maintenance. In the past, substations relied on routine inspections or visible signs of damage — such as aging infrastructure or voltage fluctuations — to trigger repairs, often after service disruptions had already occurred.

In contrast, the huge amounts of data gathered across the whole of a smart grid system means that analytics systems can identify patterns and visualize potential stress points, allowing operators to intervene proactively.

Intelligence in action

Harnessing Big Data and IoT concepts isn't just valuable for the day-to-day running and maintenance of a grid — it can optimize the entire operation. Software solutions to automate grid networks integrate real-time monitoring and control along with advanced analytics in a single unified platform. This allows operators to remotely manage networks and assets using features such as automated switching sequences, fault location and flow calculations.

An example of this in practice is Gorenjske Elektrarne, a renewables producer based in Slovenia. The company uses COPA-DATA's zenon to create a centralized control system that is accessible from anywhere. This enables real-time visibility, rapid responses to issues and data-driven optimization. As a result, Gorenjske Elektrarne has cut downtime by 15 per cent and operational costs by 30 per cent. Engineers now make faster decisions by using mobile access to live plant performance data across 36 locations.

Beyond operational control, smart grids also help tackle one of today's most dynamic challenges: fluctuating energy demand. Load management is the even distribution of energy across the grid and is crucial in preventing overloads, blackouts and wastage.

Software can provide insight into consumption patterns, forecast demand and automatically adjust energy flow when needed. Public power supplier KOMIPO in Korea deployed a smart grid system at its Jeju Sangmyeong wind power plant using zenon software with an advanced Energy Storage System (ESS). This allowed the plant to automatically store excess wind energy and redistribute it to the grid during peak demand.

Power to the people

While older grids offered customers little insight into their own usage habits, today's more environmentally- and financially-conscious consumers need more. Rising energy prices and awareness of climate issues mean that individuals want both efficiency and value.

Data-driven energy efficiency measures — such as shifting usage to off-peak hours or reducing load when needed — enable real-time monitoring and adjustment of consumption. Technologies like smart meters that respond to pricing changes or user habits help optimize energy use on the consumer side, improving grid stability and lowering utility costs.

Take Austrian utility company Stadtwerke Feldkirch. It modernized its grid operations using zenon, allowing asset management from one interface with live process data and automated control. Alarm management and trend analysis identifies potential issues before they escalate, and secure remote access allow engineers to monitor and adjust performance quickly and easily from mobile devices, even on site from smartphones.

What's more, consumers now benefit from a cloud-based interface that provides insights into their energy usage, giving smarter energy use and greater efficiency. In this case, Big Data and the IoT directly contributes to reduced emissions and responsible energy management.

Modern grids meet modern challenges

There are, however, risks with these new smart technologies. As automation and software systems become more sophisticated, so do the threats they face. The number of cyber-attacks targeting energy companies has skyrocketed in recent years, with a staggering 90 per cent of the largest providers suffering security breaches in 2023 alone.

The consequences can be devastating, from outages to financial losses. In response, governments are tightening cybersecurity rules for energy providers, making robust protections essential during modernization. Standards like IEC 62443 guide secure network and system practices. Using an IEC 62443-certified platform like zenon ensures security is built into design, development, and testing.

Another barrier for energy companies is the integration of legacy equipment into a modern, connected network. Replacing assets can be costly and time-consuming, but existing equipment often isn't compatible with modern grids. To address this, vendor-agnostic software platforms can interconnect any type of hardware, allowing providers to digitalize their systems with a modular, step-wise approach.

The future of smart grids

Big Data and IoT are bringing the grid into the digital age, but as smart grids grow more complex, artificial intelligence (AI) will play a crucial role in simplifying operations. With real-time learning and adaptive controls, AI can forecast demand more accurately, identify risks and inefficiencies and enhance automation.

Digital twins — a virtual replica of the physical grid — give operators a comprehensive view of grid operations, enabling scenario testing and data-driven decision-making. Virtual substations, built on software-defined architecture and supported by platforms like COPA-DATA's zenon, offer a way to further enhance grid intelligence by centralizing control, increasing flexibility and reducing dependency on hardware. As utilities virtualize Protection, Automation, and Control (PAC) functions, they lay the foundation for scalable, resilient, and sustainable smart grid infrastructure.

To further strengthen security against data breaches, blockchain technology can offer a platform for secure, decentralized energy transactions and prevent misuse of data.

Looking ahead

Yesterday's grids were built for a different world, but today, intelligent systems powered by data are redefining the grid by enabling real-time decisions, empowering consumers and accelerating the transition to greener, more resilient energy.

As we look ahead, the evolution of smart technologies will not only modernize the grid, it will shape the future of energy itself.

Learn more about automation for energy.

COPA-DATA: © Adobe Stock

Smart tech is powering the grid of tomorrow.



About COPA-DATA

COPA-DATA is an independent software manufacturer that specializes in digitalization for the manufacturing industry and energy sector. Its zenon® software platform enables users worldwide to automate, manage, monitor, integrate and optimize machines, equipment, buildings and power grids. COPA-DATA combines decades of experience in automation with the potential of digital transformation and a strong drive for sustainability-enabling solutions. In this way, the company supports its customers to achieve their objectives more easily, faster and more efficiently.

The family-owned business was founded by Thomas Punzenberger in 1987 in Salzburg, Austria. In 2024, with more than 450 employees worldwide, it generated revenue of EUR 99 million. The property rights of Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH were transferred to a family foundation in 2024. The purpose of the foundation is the long-term and growth-oriented preservation of the profitability and innovative corporate culture of the software company.