How Cyber Attackers Hack EV Charging Infrastructure

Cybercrime is on the rise amid the rapid global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the increased network connectivity that accompanies it. Attacks on charging infrastructure, in particular, pose a serious risk to both operators and users, potentially leading to data breaches and software manipulation. Ramping up cybersecurity for EVs and charging stations is now more critical than ever.

The Growing Importance of EV Charging Cybersecurity

The Argonne National Laboratory reported a 14% year-over-year sales increase of hybrid EVs and a 34.7% increase in plug-in vehicle sales in September 2025. With the increasing number of people purchasing EVs, there is a growing demand for public and private charging infrastructure, which governments and private corporations have been investing in.

Hackers have set their sights on EV charging stations in search of personal information, fraud attempts and ransom payments. For example, a 2023 ransomware attack on a prominent charging network provider shut down charging stations in Europe and the United States. While the impacted business found a way to restore power without giving attackers the requested cryptocurrency payments, the same does not occur in other cases.

Some of the most common EV charging cyberattacks include:

QR quishing and phishing: Threat actors place malicious QR codes on stations, prompting users to add their information or make a payment.

Threat actors place malicious QR codes on stations, prompting users to add their information or make a payment. Ransomware: Attackers can infiltrate charging stations and lock them or slow them down until a user pays.

Attackers can infiltrate charging stations and lock them or slow them down until a user pays. Malware: The user may unknowingly use a compromised charger that infects their EV system.

The user may unknowingly use a compromised charger that infects their EV system. Data theft: Cyberattackers may bypass weak encryption or insecure systems to intercept sensitive data.

Cyberattackers may bypass weak encryption or insecure systems to intercept sensitive data. Communication protocol vulnerabilities: Hackers can exploit insecure protocols to gain remote access to stations and interfere with charging.

Some of the attacks could have dire consequences on operational safety and the electric grid. For instance, cyberattacks could destabilize the power grid and cause outages with manipulated demand spikes.

How to Secure EV Charging Infrastructure

An influx of EV charging stations is materializing as the world sets its sights on a clean energy future. Simultaneously, cybercriminals are becoming increasingly savvy in their attacks on vulnerable systems. Network providers and EV users can protect themselves and the charging infrastructure by adhering to the following measures.

1.Updating Software and Firmware

Manufacturers often release security patches to address vulnerabilities and bugs that hackers exploit. Providers must ensure that EV charging station software and firmware are regularly updated to optimize protection and safeguard their infrastructure and users from emerging threats.

2.Deploying Network Management and Monitoring Tools

Network management effectively observes systems for possible cyberattacks, ensuring firewalls, antivirus and other security software operate smoothly without slowing down charge speeds or network traffic. Rapid detection and threat response better protect user data and enhance service reliability.

3.Implementing Strong Authentication and Access Controls

Providers should require users and administrators to implement robust authentication before using the charging station. For instance, two-factor authentication combines a traditional password with a code that is sent to a mobile device or email, making it harder for hackers to crack. Access controls further limit user actions by preventing unauthorized system changes and data swiping.

4.Encrypting Data

Data encryption prevents cybercriminals from receiving sensitive user details and payment information by making it available only to permitted individuals. Even if hackers can intercept data transmission between charging stations and a network, they will require an encryption key. This approach prevents identity theft and financial fraud while ensuring compliance with privacy laws.

5.Segmenting Networks and Limiting Access

Charging station providers should implement network segmentation to avoid breaches. Doing so could entail diverging payment systems from the primary charging controls. If attackers hack one section, they will not be able to access the rest of the system. Limiting access to sensitive data for authorized personnel only is another crucial defense against cyberattacks.

6.Conducting Regular Security Audits and Penetration Testing

Expert technicians should conduct regular security audits on EV charging networks, checking them for vulnerabilities. Penetration testing is a valuable technique in which they attempt to replicate cybercrime activities in a controlled environment before the real hackers do.

The tests help providers address system failures and security gaps before they become a real problem. Economists predict that the global penetration testing market will experience a 12.5% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2032, reaching $6.25 billion by the end of the forecast period.

7.Educating Staff and Users on Cybersecurity Best Practices

According to one study, 85% of all breaches in 2021 were attributed to human error. Phishing was the most common cybercrime tactic employed across all industries. Training staff and EV charging station users on basic cybersecurity can prevent these types of incidents. Creating awareness campaigns and initiatives further empowers others to proceed with caution against common threats.

Building a Resilient, Secure EV Charging Future

There is no time to waste in increasing the cybersecurity of EV charging stations. As the world's reliance on clean electricity becomes more commonplace, the need for stronger authentication, encryption and monitoring solutions grows. Working together to avert the latest threats and build a more secure EV charging network will support a safer and more sustainable future for everyone.