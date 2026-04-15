The OutBack Power FW-SP-250 is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

The OutBack Power Technologies FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger. The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike. The sophisticated design allows for both AC and DC protection on multiple circuits (two AC and one DC) via thermally fused Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs).