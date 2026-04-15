The OutBack Power FW-SP-250 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Affordable "All-In-One", AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection
Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
Engineered and Manufactured by Outback Power Technologies
Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers
Advanced surge protection technology
Compatible with Outback Power Flexware systems
Robust construction for durability
Easy installation process
Provides comprehensive protection for sensitive equipment
Integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger
From 150VDC breakers for low voltage PV systems
High voltage PV systems
Designed to survive in outdoor environments

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for OutBack Power FW-SP-250
FW-SP-250 Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 120-240VAC/12-48VDC
Voltage Protection Level: 390VAC/150VDC
Ac Or Dc: AC/DC
Maximum Surge Current 8 20 Μs: 30kA per circuit
Energy Rating: 2500 joules
Frequency: 50/60 Hz
Mounting: FW-250
Weight Unit: 1 lbs 2.5 oz (.52 kg)
Shipping Weight: 2 lbs (.91 kg)
Dimensions Unit H X W X L: 5.5 x 6.5 x 7.5 in 13.97 x 16.51 x 19.05 cm
Dimensions Shipping H X W X L: 10 x 7.25 x 6 in
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Weight Kg: 0.52
Dimensions Cm: [19.05,16.51,13.97]
Unique Selling Proposition: The OutBack Power Technologies FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger. The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike. The sophisticated design allows for both AC and DC protection on multiple circuits (two AC and one DC) via thermally fused Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs).

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932b-68e5-734c-86a2-956a6ccee191

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:14.952583Z