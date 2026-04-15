The OutBack Power FW-SP-250 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FW-SP-250 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932b
Key Features
- Affordable "All-In-One", AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection
-
- Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
-
- At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
-
- Engineered and Manufactured by Outback Power Technologies
-
- Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers
-
- Advanced surge protection technology
-
- Compatible with Outback Power Flexware systems
-
- Robust construction for durability
-
- Easy installation process
-
- Provides comprehensive protection for sensitive equipment
-
- Integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger
-
- From 150VDC breakers for low voltage PV systems
-
- High voltage PV systems
-
- Designed to survive in outdoor environments
-
Technical Specifications
|FW-SP-250 Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|120-240VAC/12-48VDC
|Voltage Protection Level:
|390VAC/150VDC
|Ac Or Dc:
|AC/DC
|Maximum Surge Current 8 20 Μs:
|30kA per circuit
|Energy Rating:
|2500 joules
|Frequency:
|50/60 Hz
|Mounting:
|FW-250
|Weight Unit:
|1 lbs 2.5 oz (.52 kg)
|Shipping Weight:
|2 lbs (.91 kg)
|Dimensions Unit H X W X L:
|5.5 x 6.5 x 7.5 in 13.97 x 16.51 x 19.05 cm
|Dimensions Shipping H X W X L:
|10 x 7.25 x 6 in
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Weight Kg:
|0.52
|Dimensions Cm:
|[19.05,16.51,13.97]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The OutBack Power Technologies FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger. The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike. The sophisticated design allows for both AC and DC protection on multiple circuits (two AC and one DC) via thermally fused Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs).