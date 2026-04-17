The Victron Energy Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Flexibility during install
The Battery Switch can be either surface or panel mounted, providing flexibility during install.
Ignition Protection
The Battery Switch meets the ISO8846 Ignition Protection standard and is suitable for use in an engine room.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A
Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A is suitable for battery systems up to 48V.","It has a unique ergonomic and aesthetic knob design.","The knob is removable for isolation or safety purposes."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-fb3f-7b7b-894c-2c9c0d5458a6

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:45:19.399Z