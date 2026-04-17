The Victron Energy Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Flexibility during install
- The Battery Switch can be either surface or panel mounted, providing flexibility during install.
- Ignition Protection
- The Battery Switch meets the ISO8846 Ignition Protection standard and is suitable for use in an engine room.
Technical Specifications
|Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The Battery Switch ON/OFF 275A is suitable for battery systems up to 48V.","It has a unique ergonomic and aesthetic knob design.","The knob is removable for isolation or safety purposes."]