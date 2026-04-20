The OutBack Power MATE3S | MATE3SL is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: MATE3S | MATE3SL ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932d
Key Features
- Intuitive User Interface
- The MATE3SLs intuitive user interface and integrated system configuration wizard make programming and setup simple and straightforward.
- Multi-Level Password
- The OutBack MATE3SL controllers unique multi-level password feature allows you to secure critical system settings from unintended changes while still allowing open access to necessary functions.
- Built-in Clock and Calendar
- A built-in clock and calendar function allows for detailed timer-based programming of inverter and charger operation.
- SD Memory Card Slot
- The MATE3SL features an SD memory card slot which allows you to increase data logging capacity as well as upgrade units in the field.
Technical Specifications
|MATE3S | MATE3SL Identifier
|Weight Kg:
|0.635
|Dimensions L X W X H:
|7.1 x 7.5 x 1.6 in
|Dimensions Cm:
|[18.034,19.05,4.064]
|Usp Selected:
|The MATE3s keeps the same intuitive user interface and integrated system configuration wizard found in the MATE3 to make system setup and programming quick and seamless.
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Designed for UL 1741 SA compliance, the MATE3SL System Controller makes it easier than ever to program and monitor a complete OutBack Power system. The MATE3s keeps the same intuitive user interface and integrated system configuration wizard found in the MATE3 to make system setup and programming quick and seamless. The ability to set unique multi-level user passwords makes it possible to secure critical system settings from unintended changes while still allowing open access to necessary functions.