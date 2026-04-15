The EG4 Brightmount CAT1 Extension Rail Kit is No positioning statement available.

Seamless Integration The extension kit seamlessly integrates with the BrightMount Cat1 Solar Ground Mount, ensuring a secure and stable structure for your solar panels.

Effortless Installation The extension rail kits are designed for easy installation, allowing you to upgrade your system quickly and efficiently.

Versatility Easily adapt your BrightMount Cat1 Solar Ground Mount to accommodate a variety of panel sizes, including wider panels up to 44.65 inches.