The EG4 Brightmount CAT1 Extension Rail Kit is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Brightmount CAT1 Extension Rail Kit ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- Seamless Integration
- The extension kit seamlessly integrates with the BrightMount Cat1 Solar Ground Mount, ensuring a secure and stable structure for your solar panels.
- Effortless Installation
- The extension rail kits are designed for easy installation, allowing you to upgrade your system quickly and efficiently.
- Versatility
- Easily adapt your BrightMount Cat1 Solar Ground Mount to accommodate a variety of panel sizes, including wider panels up to 44.65 inches.
- Cost-Effective
- Avoid the need for a costlier system.
Technical Specifications
|Brightmount CAT1 Extension Rail Kit Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Upgrade your BrightMount® Cat1 Solar Ground Mount with the EG4® BrightMount® Cat1 Extension Rail Kit, designed to support larger solar panels up to 44.65 inches (1134 mm) wide. By adding this extension, you can accommodate panels that exceed the standard system's limit of 43.3inches (1100 mm). The kit increases the spacing between horizontal rail connection points, making it ideal for installations requiring greater flexibility.