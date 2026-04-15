The EG4 Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter
Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Allows for quick and easy refrigerant line-set connection via the quick-connect self-closing companion valves without special tools, equipment, or training.","No need to pull a vacuum."]
Pre Charged Refrigerant Line: 16.4 ft (5m)
Liquid Valve Diameter: 0.25 in. (6.35mm)
Gas Valve Diameter: 0.375 in. (9.52mm)
Max Refrigerant Pipe Length: 49 ft. (15m)
Max Elevation Between Units: 26 ft. (8 m)

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-3a34-7786-814d-74a752376a37

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:48:53.006331Z