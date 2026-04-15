The EG4 Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Technical Specifications
|Mini Split Line Set Pre-Charged 1/2 Diameter Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Allows for quick and easy refrigerant line-set connection via the quick-connect self-closing companion valves without special tools, equipment, or training.","No need to pull a vacuum."]
|Pre Charged Refrigerant Line:
|16.4 ft (5m)
|Liquid Valve Diameter:
|0.25 in. (6.35mm)
|Gas Valve Diameter:
|0.375 in. (9.52mm)
|Max Refrigerant Pipe Length:
|49 ft. (15m)
|Max Elevation Between Units:
|26 ft. (8 m)