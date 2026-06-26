The K2 Systems GreenRoof 2.0 is The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth.
[ Product Visualization: GreenRoof 2.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-4ce7af
Technical Specifications
|GreenRoof 2.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-4ce7afbbcf07
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-4ce7afbbcf07\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|GreenRoof 2.0
|Product Url:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/k2-greenroof-2-0/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/k2-greenroof-2-0/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-4ce7afbbcf07/images/pasted-67142d5a.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"tilt_angle_deg":"15"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth.
|Tilt Angle Deg:
|15