The K2 Systems GreenRoof 2.0 is The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems GreenRoof 2.0
GreenRoof 2.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-4ce7afbbcf07
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-4ce7afbbcf07\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: GreenRoof 2.0
Product Url: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/k2-greenroof-2-0/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/k2-greenroof-2-0/
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-4ce7afbbcf07/images/pasted-67142d5a.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Model Number: null
Specs: {"tilt_angle_deg":"15"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth.
Tilt Angle Deg: 15

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-4ce7afbbcf07

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:30:51.925Z