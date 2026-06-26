The K2 Systems MiniRail/MiniFive is An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.
[ Product Visualization: MiniRail/MiniFive ]
Hardware Ref: p-b7f1be
Technical Specifications
|MiniRail/MiniFive Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-b7f1beba4c74
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b7f1beba4c74\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|MiniRail/MiniFive
|Product Url:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/minirail-minifive/#highlights
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/minirail-minifive/#highlights
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-b7f1beba4c74/images/pasted-54310350.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|Specs:
|{"elevation_angle_deg":"5","clearance_height_mm":"60"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.
|Elevation Angle Deg:
|5
|Clearance Height Mm:
|60