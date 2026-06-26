The K2 Systems MiniRail/MiniFive is An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems MiniRail/MiniFive
MiniRail/MiniFive Identifier
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ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b7f1beba4c74\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: MiniRail/MiniFive
Product Url: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/minirail-minifive/#highlights
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date:
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above:
Attached Items Below:
Documentation: https://k2-systems.com/en/product-solutions/minirail-minifive/#highlights
Documentation Pdf Url:
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Model Number:
Specs: {"elevation_angle_deg":"5","clearance_height_mm":"60"}
Unique Selling Proposition: An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.
Elevation Angle Deg: 5
Clearance Height Mm: 60

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-b7f1beba4c74

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:32:50.610Z