The K2 Systems SingleHook 3S Light is A triple-height-adjustable aluminum roof hook designed for concrete roof tiles and pitched roof K2 SingleRail systems.
[ Product Visualization: SingleHook 3S Light ]
Hardware Ref: p-591cba
Technical Specifications
|SingleHook 3S Light Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-591cba86267b
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-591cba86267b\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|SingleHook 3S Light
|Product Url:
|https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/roof-hook-singlehook-3s-light/2004795
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/roof-hook-singlehook-3s-light/2004795
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-591cba86267b/images/pasted-b5a47498.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|2004795
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":"0.531","bracket_thickness_mm":"6","rafter_width_min_mm":"48","narrow_rafter_width_min_mm":"36","base_plate_adjustment_min_mm":"40","base_plate_adjustment_max_mm":"55"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A triple-height-adjustable aluminum roof hook designed for concrete roof tiles and pitched roof K2 SingleRail systems.
|Weight Kg:
|0.531
|Bracket Thickness Mm:
|6
|Rafter Width Min Mm:
|48
|Narrow Rafter Width Min Mm:
|36
|Base Plate Adjustment Min Mm:
|40
|Base Plate Adjustment Max Mm:
|55