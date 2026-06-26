The K2 Systems SingleHook 3S Light is A triple-height-adjustable aluminum roof hook designed for concrete roof tiles and pitched roof K2 SingleRail systems.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems SingleHook 3S Light
SingleHook 3S Light Identifier
FolderSlug: p-591cba86267b
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-591cba86267b\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: SingleHook 3S Light
Product Url: https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/roof-hook-singlehook-3s-light/2004795
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/roof-hook-singlehook-3s-light/2004795
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-591cba86267b/images/pasted-b5a47498.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
Model Number: 2004795
Specs: {"weight_kg":"0.531","bracket_thickness_mm":"6","rafter_width_min_mm":"48","narrow_rafter_width_min_mm":"36","base_plate_adjustment_min_mm":"40","base_plate_adjustment_max_mm":"55"}
Unique Selling Proposition: A triple-height-adjustable aluminum roof hook designed for concrete roof tiles and pitched roof K2 SingleRail systems.
Weight Kg: 0.531
Bracket Thickness Mm: 6
Rafter Width Min Mm: 48
Narrow Rafter Width Min Mm: 36
Base Plate Adjustment Min Mm: 40
Base Plate Adjustment Max Mm: 55

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-591cba86267b

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:37:07.859Z