The K2 Systems SingleHook Slate is An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for K2 Systems SingleHook Slate
SingleHook Slate Identifier
FolderSlug: p-b55fd6c3ccda
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b55fd6c3ccda\images
Company Name: K2 Systems
Product Name: SingleHook Slate
Product Url: https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/roof-hook-singlehook-slate/2005241
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7acc27a93c60
Announced Date: 2026-06-23
Release Date: null
Announced Details: The product is listed as coming soon.
Attached Items Above: []
Attached Items Below: []
Documentation: https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/roof-hook-singlehook-slate/2005241
Documentation Pdf Url: null
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Model Number: 2005241
Specs: {"weight_kg":"0.344"}
Unique Selling Proposition: An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.
Weight Kg: 0.344

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-b55fd6c3ccda

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T19:38:18.530Z