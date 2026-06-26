The K2 Systems SingleHook Slate is An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.
[ Product Visualization: SingleHook Slate ]
Hardware Ref: p-b55fd6
Technical Specifications
|SingleHook Slate Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-b55fd6c3ccda
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b55fd6c3ccda\images
|Company Name:
|K2 Systems
|Product Name:
|SingleHook Slate
|Product Url:
|https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/roof-hook-singlehook-slate/2005241
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7acc27a93c60
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-23
|Release Date:
|null
|Announced Details:
|The product is listed as coming soon.
|Attached Items Above:
|[]
|Attached Items Below:
|[]
|Documentation:
|https://catalogue.k2-systems.com/en/roof-hook-singlehook-slate/2005241
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-b55fd6c3ccda/images/pasted-64647f72.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Model Number:
|2005241
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":"0.344"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.
|Weight Kg:
|0.344