The Kinematics Go! is Kinematics Go! is an integrated solar tracking system that combines drives, motors, and controllers to reduce CAPEX by 30% and increase energy yield by 5%.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Kinematics Go!
Go! Identifier
FolderSlug: p-9120607238d0
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-9120607238d0\images
Company Name: Kinematics
Product Name: Go!
Product Url: https://www.suntrack.energy/kinematics-go-system-redefines-solar-tracking-efficiency/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-c002a45768c7
Announced Date: 2025-06-23
Announced At: Intersolar Europe 2026
Release Date: null
Image Groups: null
Announced Details: The system will be officially unveiled at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich on June 23, 2026.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: null
Specs: {"capex_reduction_pct":"30","energy_generation_increase_pct":"5","installation_cost_reduction_pct":"10","tracker_availability_target_pct":"100"}
Unique Selling Proposition: Kinematics Go! is an integrated solar tracking system that combines drives, motors, and controllers to reduce CAPEX by 30% and increase energy yield by 5%.
Capex Reduction Pct: 30
Energy Generation Increase Pct: 5
Installation Cost Reduction Pct: 10
Tracker Availability Target Pct: 100

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-9120607238d0

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:28:18.847Z