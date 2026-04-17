The Victron Energy MK3-USB is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Easy configuration and firmware updates
For a wide range of Victron products.
Compatibility
Compatible with Multi, MultiGrid, MultiPlus, MultiPlus-II, Quattro, Inverter/Charger settings in ECOmulti, EasySolar, EasyPlus, and Inverters with a VE.Bus communication port.
Simplified connectivity
With an RJ45 cable for seamless communication with your MultiPlus inverter/charger.
Enhanced capabilities
With customer-designed raspberry-pi based Venus-OS systems, expanding your control and monitoring options.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy MK3-USB
MK3-USB Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The MK3-USB allows the following products to connect to a computer for configuration and firmware updates: Multi, MultiGrid, MultiPlus, MultiPlus-II, Quattro, VE.Bus BMS V2, Inverter/Charger settings in ECOmulti, EasySolar, EasyPlus, and Inverters with a VE.Bus communication port.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-76f9-7647-8c26-2ebcdb303d9c

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:23.316369Z