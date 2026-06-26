The Victron Energy Nucleo GX is A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity.
[ Product Visualization: Nucleo GX ]
Hardware Ref: p-81dc21
Technical Specifications
|Nucleo GX Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-81dc210f4383
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-81dc210f4383\images
|Company Name:
|Victron Energy
|Product Name:
|Nucleo GX
|Product Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/06/17/intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-8ac8550a0170
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-81dc210f4383/images/pasted-0d981744.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]