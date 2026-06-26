The Victron Energy Nucleo GX is A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Nucleo GX
Nucleo GX Identifier
FolderSlug: p-81dc210f4383
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-81dc210f4383\images
Company Name: Victron Energy
Product Name: Nucleo GX
Product Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/06/17/intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-8ac8550a0170
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity.
Announced Details: TBA
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Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-81dc210f4383

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T20:09:30.948Z