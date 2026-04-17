The Victron Energy RJ45 Splitter is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

This RJ45 splitter turns a single RJ45 port into two by passing all eight pins straight through to both female connectors. It is designed for VE. Bus communication on Victron inverters that have only one RJ45 port, and for splitting shared BMS communication ports that carry CAN and RS485 on separate pin pairs. Some battery management systems and inverters (including Sol-Ark) use a single RJ45 port that carries both CAN bus and RS485 on different pin pairs.