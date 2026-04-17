The Victron Energy Smart BatteryProtect is No positioning statement available.

Protects the battery Protects the battery against excessive discharge and can be used as a system on/off switch.

12/24V auto ranging The Victron BatteryProtect automatically detects system voltage.

Bluetooth programming made easy.

A special setting for Li-ion batteries In this mode the Battery Protect can be controlled by the VE. Bus BMS.

Ultra low current consumption this is important in case of Li-ion batteries, especially after low voltage shutdown.

Over voltage protection To prevent damage to sensitive loads due to over voltage, the load is also disconnected whenever the DC voltage exceeds 16V or 32V.

Ignition proof No relays but MOSFET switches, and therefore no sparks.

Delayed alarm output The alarm output is activated if the battery voltage drops below the preset disconnect level for more than 12 seconds.