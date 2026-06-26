The Victron Energy VM-3P5A is An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VM-3P5A
VM-3P5A Identifier
FolderSlug: p-b3386b702a40
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b3386b702a40\images
Company Name: Victron Energy
Product Name: VM-3P5A
Product Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/06/17/intersolar-europe-2026/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-8ac8550a0170
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
Release Date:
Unique Selling Proposition: An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems.
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: VM-3P5A
Specs: {"current_ct_input_a":"5","current_max_theoretical_phase_a":"6000"}
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Current Ct Input A: 5
Current Max Theoretical Phase A: 6000

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-b3386b702a40

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T20:07:13.442Z