The Victron Energy VM-3P5A is An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems.
[ Product Visualization: VM-3P5A ]
Hardware Ref: p-b3386b
Technical Specifications
|VM-3P5A Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-b3386b702a40
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-b3386b702a40\images
|Company Name:
|Victron Energy
|Product Name:
|VM-3P5A
|Product Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/06/17/intersolar-europe-2026/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-8ac8550a0170
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Release Date:
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems.
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|VM-3P5A
|Specs:
|{"current_ct_input_a":"5","current_max_theoretical_phase_a":"6000"}
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-b3386b702a40/images/pasted-f7ca3916.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Current Ct Input A:
|5
|Current Max Theoretical Phase A:
|6000