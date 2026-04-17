The Victron Energy VE Transfer Switch is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Automatic AC source transfer
Fast, reliable switching
Ideal for generator/grid switching

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VE Transfer Switch
VE Transfer Switch Identifier
Voltage: 200-250Vac
Phase: single phase
Unique Selling Proposition: The VE Transfer Switch automatically switches between different power sources: between a generator and shore power, between an inverter and a generator or between an inverter and shore power. The VE Transfer Switch has two inputs and one output, it automatically transfers the available AC power to the output.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c70-31d2-7efb-ac6a-f3d627ceb14b

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:49:45.186Z