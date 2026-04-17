The Victron Energy VE Transfer Switch is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: VE Transfer Switch ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Key Features
- Automatic AC source transfer
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- Fast, reliable switching
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- Ideal for generator/grid switching
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Technical Specifications
|VE Transfer Switch Identifier
|Voltage:
|200-250Vac
|Phase:
|single phase
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The VE Transfer Switch automatically switches between different power sources: between a generator and shore power, between an inverter and a generator or between an inverter and shore power. The VE Transfer Switch has two inputs and one output, it automatically transfers the available AC power to the output.