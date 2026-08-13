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The Idenergy River Turbine is Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Idenergy River Turbine
River Turbine Identifier
FolderSlug: p-75b749a8b2ec
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Company Name: Idenergy
Product Name: River Turbine
Product Url: https://idenergie.ca/en/features/
Official Url:
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Event Name:
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Category:
Product State: Released
Industry: hydro
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Announced Details: TBA
Announced Date: 2026-08-12
Unique Selling Proposition: Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all.
Specs: {}
Documentation:
Press Release: Fieldex Exploration Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Take-Over With Idénergie Inc. and “Spin-Out” of Resource Assets in New Company

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-75b749a8b2ec

Last Scraped: 2026-08-13T19:18:25.528Z