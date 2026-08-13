The Idenergy River Turbine is Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all.
[ Product Visualization: River Turbine ]
Hardware Ref: p-75b749
Technical Specifications
|River Turbine Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-75b749a8b2ec
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-75b749a8b2ec/images
|Company Name:
|Idenergy
|Product Name:
|River Turbine
|Product Url:
|https://idenergie.ca/en/features/
|Official Url:
|Name:
|Event Name:
|Title:
|Url:
|Category:
|Product State:
|Released
|Industry:
|hydro
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-75b749a8b2ec/images/pasted-2192120b.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-12
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Bi-directional Darrieus vertical-axis blades that fold flat for transport and automatically adjust to changing water flow speeds. The river turbine installation requires only three persons with little to no experience at all.
|Specs:
|{}
|Documentation:
|Press Release:
|Fieldex Exploration Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Take-Over With Idénergie Inc. and “Spin-Out” of Resource Assets in New Company