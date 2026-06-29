The Antaisolar ALTRA-METAL is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Antaisolar ALTRA-METAL
ALTRA-METAL Identifier
FolderSlug: p-aba304e4d6ee
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-aba304e4d6ee\images
Company Name: Antaisolar
Product Name: ALTRA-METAL
Product Url: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/antaisolar-showcases-upgraded-2p-tracker-solution-at-snec-2026-securing-multiple-global-partnerships-872353165.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-278287b9164b
Announced Date: 2026-06-08
Announced At:
Release Date:
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-aba304e4d6ee

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:04:42.589Z