The Antaisolar ALTRA-METAL is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: ALTRA-METAL ]
Hardware Ref: p-aba304
Technical Specifications
|ALTRA-METAL Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-aba304e4d6ee
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-aba304e4d6ee\images
|Company Name:
|Antaisolar
|Product Name:
|ALTRA-METAL
|Product Url:
|https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/antaisolar-showcases-upgraded-2p-tracker-solution-at-snec-2026-securing-multiple-global-partnerships-872353165.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-278287b9164b
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-08
|Announced At:
|Release Date:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]