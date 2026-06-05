The Antaisolar SnapFit is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SnapFit ]
Hardware Ref: p-679ae0
Technical Specifications
|SnapFit Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-679ae09e0b2d
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-679ae09e0b2d\images
|Company Name:
|Antaisolar
|Product Name:
|SnapFit
|Product Url:
|https://www.antaisolar.com/company/news/company-news/antaisolar-launches-we-cover-solar-roof-one-stop-solution
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-f4613a093ee7
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-21
|Release Date: