The BLUETTI Balco 500 is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for BLUETTI Balco 500
Balco 500 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-8ffda09c7d16
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8ffda09c7d16\images
Company Name: BLUETTI
Product Name: Balco 500
Product Url: https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/05/19/bluetti-launches-new-storage-systems-for-balcony-pv/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-71de8fa46a49
Announced Date: 2026-05-19
Release Date:

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-8ffda09c7d16

Last Scraped: 2026-06-05T19:52:30.977Z