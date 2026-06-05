The BLUETTI Balco 500 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Balco 500 ]
Hardware Ref: p-8ffda0
Technical Specifications
|Balco 500 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-8ffda09c7d16
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-8ffda09c7d16\images
|Company Name:
|BLUETTI
|Product Name:
|Balco 500
|Product Url:
|https://www.pv-magazine.com/2026/05/19/bluetti-launches-new-storage-systems-for-balcony-pv/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-71de8fa46a49
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-19
|Release Date: