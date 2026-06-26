The GoodWe EO G2 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: EO G2 ]
Hardware Ref: p-0babc9
Technical Specifications
|EO G2 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-0babc957a447
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-0babc957a447\images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|EO G2
|Product Url:
|https://en.goodwe.com/goodwe-launches-4h-off-grid-solution-for-reliable-and-affordable-energy-independence
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-bff58ffde894
|Announced Date:
|2026-04-20
|Release Date: