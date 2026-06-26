The GoodWe EO G2 is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe EO G2
EO G2 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-0babc957a447
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-0babc957a447\images
Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: EO G2
Product Url: https://en.goodwe.com/goodwe-launches-4h-off-grid-solution-for-reliable-and-affordable-energy-independence
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-bff58ffde894
Announced Date: 2026-04-20
Release Date:

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-0babc957a447

Last Scraped: 2026-06-26T17:31:53.226Z