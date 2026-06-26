The GoodWe Lynx A G4 16kWh is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx A G4 16kWh ]
Hardware Ref: p-c98724
Technical Specifications
|Lynx A G4 16kWh Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-c98724352341
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-c98724352341\images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|Lynx A G4 16kWh
|Product Url:
|https://en.goodwe.com/goodwe-launches-4h-off-grid-solution-for-reliable-and-affordable-energy-independence
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-bff58ffde894
|Announced Date:
|2026-04-20
|Release Date: