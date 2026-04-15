The OutBack Power EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148 is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for OutBack Power EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148
EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148 Identifier
Category: battery
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Continuous Charge Discharge Power: 5kW
Operating Temperature: -4°F ~131°F
Outdoor Rating: IP65
Communication: RS485, CAN
Warranty: 10 years
Cycle Life: 8000 (at 0.5C, 80% DOD, 25°C), 10 years
Certifications: UL 9540A, UL 1973, CE
Module Dimensions: 7.1” × 16.9” × 29.1”
Stackability: 3-8 modules per stack, up to 24 modules total
Capacity: 100Ah per module
Energy Storage: 5 kWh per module
Weight Kg: 59.87426
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Power Continuous W: 5000
Dimensions Cm: [73.91,42.93,18.03]
Unique Selling Proposition: The OutBack EnergyCell 5 isn't just a battery—it's the heart of a reliable, scalable, and safe power system for your home or small business. It represents a new standard in energy storage, combining a robust, modular design with a fully integrated, intelligent Battery Management System (BMS). It's engineered to perform, built to last, and designed to give you uninterrupted power when you need it most.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d92d8-4f44-727f-9a75-30cb33aaf10a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T21:37:40.478Z