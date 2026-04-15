The OutBack Power EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d92d8
Technical Specifications
|EnergyCell 5 EC-FE5148 Identifier
|Category:
|battery
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Continuous Charge Discharge Power:
|5kW
|Operating Temperature:
|-4°F ~131°F
|Outdoor Rating:
|IP65
|Communication:
|RS485, CAN
|Warranty:
|10 years
|Cycle Life:
|8000 (at 0.5C, 80% DOD, 25°C), 10 years
|Certifications:
|UL 9540A, UL 1973, CE
|Module Dimensions:
|7.1” × 16.9” × 29.1”
|Stackability:
|3-8 modules per stack, up to 24 modules total
|Capacity:
|100Ah per module
|Energy Storage:
|5 kWh per module
|Weight Kg:
|59.87426
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Power Continuous W:
|5000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[73.91,42.93,18.03]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The OutBack EnergyCell 5 isn't just a battery—it's the heart of a reliable, scalable, and safe power system for your home or small business. It represents a new standard in energy storage, combining a robust, modular design with a fully integrated, intelligent Battery Management System (BMS). It's engineered to perform, built to last, and designed to give you uninterrupted power when you need it most.