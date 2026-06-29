The SolaX Smart EV Charger G2 is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SolaX Smart EV Charger G2
Smart EV Charger G2 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-f5ce699a2618
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-f5ce699a2618\images
Company Name: SolaX
Product Name: Smart EV Charger G2
Product Url: https://www.solaxpower.com/news/solax-shines-at-solarex-2026.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-a411f331606c
Announced Date: 2026-04-13
Announced At:
Release Date:
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-f5ce699a2618

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T16:58:56.257Z