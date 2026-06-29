The SolaX X3-Grand HV is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SolaX X3-Grand HV
X3-Grand HV Identifier
FolderSlug: p-882c9238df05
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-882c9238df05\images
Company Name: SolaX
Product Name: X3-Grand HV
Product Url: https://www.solaxpower.com/news/solax-shines-at-solarex-2026.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-a411f331606c
Announced Date: 2026-04-13
Announced At:
Release Date:
Image Groups: [{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-882c9238df05

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T16:59:41.933Z