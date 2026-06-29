The SolaX X3-Grand HV is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: X3-Grand HV ]
Hardware Ref: p-882c92
Technical Specifications
|X3-Grand HV Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-882c9238df05
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-882c9238df05\images
|Company Name:
|SolaX
|Product Name:
|X3-Grand HV
|Product Url:
|https://www.solaxpower.com/news/solax-shines-at-solarex-2026.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-a411f331606c
|Announced Date:
|2026-04-13
|Announced At:
|Release Date:
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]