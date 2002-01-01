1. Founded in 2002.
2. Second oldest active readership in the industry.
3. Family owned and operated.
4. 8,000+ Newsletter subscribers, 50,000+ visitors monthly, 100,000+ page views.
OPTION A
Receive the only expanded spotlight and the first position, while other companies receive ordinary editorial listings below. Animated image. A prominent “Learn More” or “Watch” button. Performance report showing opens and unique clicks. $950 for single newsletter . $1600 for two. Contact Brenda
OPTION B
Two exclusive eblasts, each delivered to approx. 8k industry readers. One featured product spotlight at the top of the newsletter. Premium website product-page placement for 2 weeks. Prominent calls to action. Performance reports following each campaign. $2,950. Contact Brenda