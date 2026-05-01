Renewable Meet 18th Global Conference & Exhibition on Renewable and Sustainable Energy 2026
Tokyo
The RENEWABLE-2026 International Conference is the 18th Edition of the world's largest Global Conference & Exhibition on Renewable and Sustainable Energy, held in person in Tokyo, Japan. The event brings together world leaders, researchers, and industry experts to explore how solar, wind, and electric vehicles can support a sustainable future.
DoubleTree by Hilton Tokyo Ariake, Tokyo, JP
WNFM 52nd Annual Meeting and International Conference on Nuclear Fuel 2026
Scottsdale
The WNFM 52nd Annual Meeting and International Conference on Nuclear Fuel is a significant industry gathering focused on nuclear fuel markets and supply chain robustness, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Omni Scottsdale Montelucia, Scottsdale, US
International Water, Energy and Environment Exhibition 2026
Algiers
The International Water, Energy and Environment Exhibition is a major event for professionals committed to the sustainable management of natural resources and the ecological transition in Algiers.
Safex – Pins Maritimes, Algiers, DZ
SIEE Pollutec International Exhibition of Water and Climate Transition 2026
Algiers
The SIEE Pollutec 2026 is the leading international exhibition in Africa dedicated to water equipment, technologies, and services. It serves as a major hub for industry professionals and government decision-makers to address water management and climate transition challenges.
Palais des Expositions (SAFEX), Algiers, DZ
SNEC 19th ( ) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026
Shanghai
SNEC 19th (2026) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition is a massive international tradeshow in Shanghai. The event covers the entire photovoltaic industry chain, including manufacturing facilities, materials, solar cells, and energy storage technologies.
Shanghai, Shanghai, CN
10th International Conference on Biorefinery and Biomanufacturing 2026
Beijing
The 10th International Conference on Biorefinery and Biomanufacturing (ICB 2026) is a premier global event focusing on synthetic biology, green biomanufacturing, and integrated biorefinery systems. Held in Beijing, China, the conference provides a dynamic platform for researchers and innovators to foster international collaboration toward a sustainable, bio-based future.
Beijing, Beijing, CN
International Conference On Nanotechnology For Power Systems And Renewable Energy 2026
Dublin
The International Conference On Nanotechnology For Power Systems And Renewable Energy 2026 in Dublin serves as a focal point for researchers to share expertise and advance policies in energy technology. This event features keynote speeches and workshops focused on the integration of nanomaterials in power electronics and renewable systems.
Dublin, Dublin, IE
World Geothermal Congress 2026
Calgary
The World Geothermal Congress 2026 is a global platform uniting industry leaders, researchers, and visionaries to shape the future of geothermal energy. Hosted in Calgary, Canada, this triennial event promises groundbreaking discussions and innovative solutions for the energy transition.
Calgary Telus Convention Center, Calgary, CA
87th EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition 2026
Aberdeen
The 87th EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition 2026 is a global energy event focusing on developments in geophysics, geology, and earth sciences. Held in Aberdeen, UK, the event addresses strategic discussions and innovations influencing the energy industry.
Aberdeen, Aberdeen, GB
Global Energy Show Canada 2026
Calgary
Global Energy Show Canada 2026 is a comprehensive energy event in Calgary that examines how global markets shape investment, infrastructure, and supply. It connects industry professionals, capital, and government leaders to address the priorities of Canada's evolving energy landscape.
BMO Centre, Calgary, CA
European Nuclear Energy 2026
Brussels
European Nuclear Energy 2026 (ENE26) is a high-level strategic summit bringing together EU policy makers, utility executives, and technology providers to discuss the revitalization of nuclear power and the deployment of next-generation reactors across the continent.
Square Brussels Meeting Centre, Brussels, BE
Global Offshore Wind Conference 2026
Manchester
Global Offshore Wind 2026 is a flagship event in Manchester that brings together the entire offshore wind value chain to turn global ambitions into reality. The conference explores innovative solutions and strategies for achieving offshore wind deployment goals by 2030.
Manchester Central, Manchester, GB
Global Offshore Wind 2026
Manchester
Global Offshore Wind 2026 returns to Manchester Central for the flagship event that brings the entire offshore wind value chain together to turn global ambitions into reality. Participants will explore innovative solutions for offshore wind deployment goals, including floating wind and digitalisation.
Manchester Central, Manchester, GB
Encontro Nacional de Agentes do Setor Elétrico Conference 2026
Rio de Janeiro
The Encontro Nacional de Agentes do Setor Elétrico 2026 is the premier strategic event for the Brazilian electricity sector, bringing together CEOs and regulators to discuss energy reforms and industry modernization. The conference takes place at the Hotel Windsor Oceânico in Rio de Janeiro.
Hotel Windsor Oceânico, Rio de Janeiro, BR
The smarter E Europe 2026
München
The smarter E Europe 2026 is Europe’s largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The event focuses on renewable energy, storage systems, and grid infrastructure, taking place across Messe München and ICM München.
Messe München, München, DE
Intersolar Europe Exhibition and Conference 2026
München
Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry, showcasing photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, and solar power plants. The event includes a comprehensive exhibition at Messe München and a dedicated conference at ICM München.
Messe München, München, DE
Clean Power Summit 2026
London
The Clean Power Summit 2026 is a premier event for stakeholders driving the UK's clean energy transition, held in London. It provides a unique platform to shape the future of low-carbon power, strengthen energy sovereignty, and unlock economic growth.
Novotel London West, London, GB
14th International Conference on Smart Grid 2026
Suceava
The 14th International Conference on Smart Grid 2026 is an international forum for researchers and practitioners to discuss developments in smart grid technology. The conference is scheduled to be held in Suceava, Romania, from July 6 to July 9, 2026.
Suceava, Suceava, RO
Australia Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition 2026
Melbourne
Australia Wind Energy 2026 is the country's largest onshore and offshore wind energy event, bringing together the entire wind energy value chain in Melbourne to exchange insights and forge connections.
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), Melbourne, AU
World Biogas Expo 2026
Birmingham
The World Biogas Expo 2026 is the world's leading trade show dedicated to the anaerobic digestion and biogas sector. Held at the NEC in Birmingham, it brings together global industry leaders and innovators to explore sustainable energy solutions.
National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, GB
International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy 2026
Ottawa
The 20. International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Biofuels and Bioenergy. This event provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers to discuss the most recent innovations and practical challenges encountered in the fields of bioenergy in Ottawa.
Ottawa, Ottawa, CA
21st World Bioenergy Congress and Expo 2026
Zurich
The 21st World Bioenergy Congress and Expo 2026 is a significant international gathering in Zurich, Switzerland, focusing on sustainable bioenergy innovations and renewable energy production. The event serves as a global platform for scientists, researchers, and industry professionals to exchange research results on biomass, biofuels, and biogas technology.
Zurich, Zurich, CH
SPE Africa Geothermal Workshop 2026
Nairobi
The 2026 SPE Africa Geothermal Workshop brings together energy professionals, researchers, and policymakers to explore geothermal innovation and its role in Africa's energy security. This two-day strategic event is held at the Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.
Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel, Nairobi, KE
The Energy Expo 2026
Fort Lauderdale
The Energy Expo 2026 is the 8th edition of the solar, storage, and energy saving trade show serving the United States and the Americas. The event is held at the Broward County Convention Center in Greater Fort Lauderdale.
Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, US
Nuclear Energy Conference & Expo 2026
Dallas
The Nuclear Energy Conference & Expo 2026 is a premier event for industry leaders, regulators, and engineers to shape the future of the nuclear community in Dallas, Texas.
Hilton Anatole, Dallas, US
The smarter E South America Exhibition and Conference 2026
São Paulo
The smarter E South America 2026 is LATAM’s largest alliance of events for the energy industry, focusing on renewable energy transition, battery systems, and electric mobility.
Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, BR
ees South America Exhibition + Conference 2026
São Paulo
ees South America is Latin America's key event for batteries and energy storage systems, featuring an exhibition and conference focused on driving the renewable energy future across the continent. The event serves as a central hub for energy sector transformations and business opportunities in the energy transition.
Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, BR
Intersolar South America Exhibition and Conference 2026
São Paulo
Intersolar South America is Latin America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry. The event highlights innovations and trends in renewable energy and will be held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.
Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, BR
Sustainability LIVE The London Summit + Awards 2026
London
Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit + Awards 2026 is a two-day hybrid conference for senior sustainability executives leading climate and ESG transformation. Held at the QEII Centre in London, the event provides insights, connections, and solutions to accelerate progress toward net-zero.
QEII Centre, London, GB
World Nuclear Symposium 2026
London
World Nuclear Symposium 2026 is a global gathering in London that strengthens connections and fosters collaboration for stakeholders in the nuclear energy sector. The event brings together leaders, policymakers, innovators, and energy users to discuss the future of the global nuclear value chain.
Hilton London Metropole, London, GB
43rd European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition 2026
Rotterdam
The 43rd European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition is the largest international conference for photovoltaic research, technologies, and applications, held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It serves as a premier science-to-science and science-to-industry platform uniquely focused on the global PV solar sector.
Rotterdam, Rotterdam, NL
Battery and Energy Show Conference 2026
Strand
The Battery and Energy Show 2026 Conference is a multidisciplinary event focusing on the safety, reliability, and advancement of lithium-ion battery technology for energy storage. Located in Strand, South Africa, the event brings together academia, suppliers, and government leaders to discuss technical innovation and smart grid stabilization.
Ocean Breeze Hotel and Conference Center, Strand, ZA
Solar & Storage Live Zurich Exhibition 2026
Zürich
Solar & Storage Live Zurich 2026 is Switzerland's premier solar and energy storage exhibition, featuring over 120 leading exhibitors and 3,500 attendees at Messe Zürich.
Messe Zürich, Zürich, CH
Battery and Energy Show 2026
Strand
The Battery and Energy Show 2026 is a multidisciplinary conference focusing on the safety, reliability, and advancement of lithium-ion battery technology in South Africa. The event is held at the Ocean Breeze Hotel and Conference Center and features technical innovations for energy storage and smart grid stabilization.
Ocean Breeze Hotel and Conference Center, Strand, ZA
Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo 2026
Guangzhou
The 2026 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo is a massive industry trade show in Guangzhou featuring over 2,000 exhibitors across 180,000 square meters of exhibition space. The event attracts approximately 200,000 visitors to explore the latest advancements in solar energy and storage technologies.
Area B, China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, CN
Global Renewable Energy Conference 2026
Rome
The Global Renewable Energy Conference 2026 is an international scientific and industry-focused event held in Rome, Italy. The conference focuses on renewable energy technologies, sustainability, energy storage, smart grids, and the global clean energy transition.
Rome, Rome, IT
2nd Global Renewable Energy Conference 2026
Rome
The 2nd Global Renewable Energy Conference 2026 is an international scientific and industry-focused event in Rome, Italy, focusing on renewable energy technologies and the global clean energy transition. The conference brings together researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to address challenges of climate change and sustainable energy development.
Rome, Rome, IT
Geothermal Rising Conference 2026
Houston
The 2026 Geothermal Rising Conference is the geothermal industry's flagship annual event, featuring technical sessions, a premier expo, and networking opportunities for the global community. Held in Houston, it highlights science, engineering, and policy across the geothermal energy spectrum.
Marriott Marquis Houston, Houston, US
Solar & Storage Live UK Exhibition 2026
Birmingham
Solar & Storage Live UK 2026 is the UK’s largest solar energy exhibition, showcasing global market leading solar and storage solutions for residential, commercial, and utility projects. Hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, the event brings together 20,000 attendees and over 600 exhibitors to drive the energy transition.
The NEC, Birmingham, GB
International Conference on Climate Change and Renewable Energy Policy 2026
Tallinn
The International Conference on Climate Change and Renewable Energy Policy (ICCRREP-26) is a premier global platform in Tallinn, Estonia, for sharing the latest advancements in climatology and energy policy. It brings together researchers and practitioners from industry and academia to discuss cutting-edge solutions for climate resilience.
Tallinn, Tallinn, EE
Oceania Renewable Power Summit 2026
Auckland
The Oceania Renewable Power Summit 2026 is a delivery-focused forum for leaders shaping energy policy, infrastructure, investment, and innovation across the region. Held in Auckland, New Zealand, the event brings together government, industry, and technology sectors to discuss sustainable energy systems.
Pullman Auckland Hotel & Apartments, Auckland, NZ
15th International Conference on Renewable Energy Research and Applications 2026
Paris
The 15th International Conference on Renewable Energy Research and Applications brings together global researchers and engineers to discuss advances in renewable energy systems and technologies. The 2026 event will take place in Paris, France, covering topics such as energy storage, smart grids, and electric vehicles.
Paris, Paris, FR
11th African Rift Geothermal Conference 2026
Moroni
The 11th African Rift Geothermal Conference is the premier biennial geothermal event in Africa, convening leaders and stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable development. Held in Moroni, Comoros, the conference features technical sessions, exhibitions, and a field trip to the Karthala Volcano.
Palais du Peuple, Moroni, KM
Solar & Storage Live Cape Town Conference & Exhibition 2026
Cape Town
Solar & Storage Live Cape Town 2026 is a major renewable energy event in South Africa focusing on solar energy, battery storage, and EV charging technologies. The event features a professional conference and a large-scale exhibition designed to foster business partnerships and advance the energy transition in the Western Cape.
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, ZA
Solar & Storage Live Cape Town Exhibition & Conference 2026
Cape Town
Solar & Storage Live Cape Town is a two-day event spotlighting the transformative potential of solar energy, battery storage, and EV charging technologies. The show features a high-level conference and a large exhibition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, ZA
Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition 2026
Dubai
The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition 2026 is one of the world's largest specialized exhibitions and a leading platform for water, energy, and sustainability innovations. Organized by DEWA, the event brings together international companies to showcase sustainable solutions and exchange expertise in Dubai.
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai, AE
World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference 2026
Manila
The World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference 2026 is a leading international forum uniting senior executives and suppliers to strengthen global nuclear project capabilities. Taking place in Manila, the event focuses on capitalized supply chain opportunities and industry-wide collaboration.
Manila, Manila, PH
Energy Storage Latin America Summit 2026
Santiago
Energy Storage Latin America 2026 Summit focuses on leveraging lessons from across LATAM to build better Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The event brings together over 300 delegates and 60 world-class speakers in Santiago, Chile.
InterContinental, Santiago, CL
FES Chile Summit 2026
Las Condes
The FES Chile 2026 Summit is a key renewable energy event in Santiago focusing on solar and wind power, storage, and green hydrogen. It brings together C-level executives, investors, and government officials to discuss the regional energy transition and investment opportunities.
Hotel InterContinental Santiago, Las Condes, CL
All Energy Australia Conference and Exhibition 2026
Melbourne
All Energy Australia is the largest gathering of renewable energy professionals in the Southern Hemisphere, offering a premium free-to-attend B2B conference and exhibition. The event showcases the latest advancements in clean energy, EV technology, and energy management at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center.
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center, Melbourne, AU
ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2026
Abu Dhabi
ADIPEC 2026 convenes the global energy industry in Abu Dhabi to strengthen resilience, secure supply and advance the systems needed to support long-term stability and growth. The event features a large-scale exhibition and multiple conference programs involving over 1,800 speakers and 16,500 delegates.
ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, AE
FES Brazil Summit 2026
Brazil
FES Brazil 2026 is a significant renewable energy summit focusing on solar, wind, and green hydrogen technologies within the Brazilian market. The event facilitates high-level networking and investment discussions among industry professionals over two days.
Brazil, Brazil, BR
RE+ Clean Energy Conference and Expo 2026
Las Vegas
RE+ 26 is the largest clean energy event in North America, featuring comprehensive industry education and an extensive exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US
RE+ Conference and Expo 2026
Las Vegas
RE+ 2026 is the largest clean energy event in North America, featuring comprehensive education and an extensive exhibit floor. The event takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US
9th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Resources and Sustainable Technologies 2026
Paris
The 9th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Resources and Sustainable Technologies 2026 is a worldwide forum for exchanging cutting-edge concepts and workable solutions in sustainable development. Held in Paris, France, it brings together researchers, academics, and industry professionals to discuss the global energy transition.
Millennium Hotel Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris, FR
ExpoSolar Peru Fair and Conference 2026
Lima
ExpoSolar Peru Fair and Conference 2026 is an industry event focusing on solar energy and its contribution to Peru's energy sustainability. The event features both an exhibition and technical conferences hosted at the Hotel Los Delfines.
Hotel Los Delfines, Lima, PE
2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy 2026
Paris
The 2nd International Conference on Smart Grid and Energy is a prestigious event in Paris, France, focused on the advancement of smart grids and energy systems. It serves as a platform for experts and researchers to discuss cutting-edge research in sustainable energy, grid optimization, and renewable energy integration.
Paris, Paris, FR
11th International Conference on Sustainable Energy Engineering 2027
Adelaide
The 11th International Conference on Sustainable Energy Engineering 2027 brings together academia, government, and industry to discuss the latest advancements in green technology and energy systems in Adelaide, Australia.
Adelaide, Adelaide, AU
POWERGEN Exhibition and Summit 2027
Salt Lake City
POWERGEN 2027 is a business and networking hub for electricity generators, utilities, and solution-providers. The event serves as a platform to discuss defining challenges in the industry, including load growth, data centers, and electrification.
Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, US
Clean Fuels Conference 2027
Phoenix
The Clean Fuels Conference is a premier event for biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel professionals, focusing on heavy-duty transportation in land, sea, and sky. The 2027 meeting in Phoenix provides educational and networking opportunities for leading renewable fuel producers and distributors.
Phoenix, Phoenix, US
RE+ Northeast Conference and Exhibition 2027
Boston
RE+ Northeast 2027 is a premier regional clean energy event in Boston bringing together professionals to explore developments in solar, energy storage, and hydrogen. The event serves the northeastern United States market through exhibitions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities.
Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, US
International Solar, Storage, Renewables, EV, Power & Electrical Exhibition 2027
Lagos
PowerElec Nigeria 2027 is a premier international energy exhibition and conference held in Lagos, bringing together the power, renewables, storage, and electrical value chains. It serves as a strategic hub for global manufacturers, investors, and policymakers to drive Africa's energy transformation.
Landmark Centre, Lagos, NG
E world energy & water 2027
Essen
E-world energy & water 2027 is the premier meeting place for the European energy industry, bringing together sector leaders to showcase innovative solutions in Essen.
Essen, Essen, DE
Energy Storage Summit 2027
London
The Energy Storage Summit 2027 is a leading industry event held at the InterContinental London - The O2 focused on the future of energy storage. The summit brings together stakeholders to discuss the transition to a cleaner power system and the deployment of storage technologies.
InterContinental London - The O2, London, GB
GeoTHERM Expo & Congress 2027
Offenburg
GeoTHERM Expo & Congress 2027 is the world's leading event for near-surface and deep geothermal energy, bringing together international experts and companies in Offenburg. The event features two parallel congresses and showcases the latest technologies and innovations in the field.
Messe Offenburg-Ortenau GmbH, Offenburg, DE
Africa Energy Indaba Conference & Exhibition 2027
Cape Town
Africa Energy Indaba 2027 is the continent's flagship energy event featuring a conference, exhibition, and various side forums in Cape Town. It brings together industry leaders, ministers, and investors to shape Africa's energy future through knowledge exchange and collaboration.
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, ZA
Solar & Storage Live Africa Exhibition and Conference 2027
Johannesburg
Solar & Storage Live Africa 2027 is Africa’s largest renewable energy exhibition and conference, celebrating the technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener and more decentralised energy system in Johannesburg.
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, ZA
Intersolar Africa Exhibition & Conference 2027
Nairobi
Intersolar Africa 2027 is East Africa’s most influential exhibition and conference for the solar industry, highlighting the region’s accelerating solar and energy storage momentum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Nairobi, Nairobi, KE
Intersolar Africa Exhibition and Conference 2027
Nairobi
Intersolar Africa 2027 is East Africa’s most influential exhibition and conference for the solar industry, held in Nairobi. The event serves as a platform for understanding market dynamics, fostering partnerships, and connecting international companies with local stakeholders.
Nairobi, Nairobi, KE
World Conference on Renewable Energy and Sustainable Energy 2027
Osaka
The World Conference on Renewable Energy and Sustainable Energy (WCRESE-2027) is a leading international forum in Osaka, Japan, that brings together researchers and experts to discuss advancements in clean and renewable energy.
Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay, Osaka, JP
RE+ Mexico Renewable Energy Expo 2027
Guadalajara
RE+ Mexico 2027 is the leading trade fair for renewable energy in Mexico, showcasing technologies in solar, wind, and energy storage. The event is hosted at Expo Guadalajara, providing a massive platform for industry decision-makers and professional buyers.
Expo Guadalajara, Guadalajara, MX
Intersolar Brasil Nordeste Exhibition and Conference 2027
Fortaleza
Intersolar Brasil Nordeste 2027 is a significant renewable energy exhibition and conference in Fortaleza, establishing the region as a strategic hub for solar power, wind energy, and green hydrogen. The event expects to attract over 4,000 visitors and 60 exhibitors, providing a key platform for the energy transition in Brazil's Northeast.
Centro de Eventos do Ceará, Fortaleza, BR
EcoFusion Expo 2027
São Paulo
EcoFusion Expo 2027 is Brazil's most strategic business fair dedicated to the ecological transition and regenerative economy. The event brings together technologies and solutions in São Paulo to drive a low-carbon economy with traceable impact.
Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, BR
SMR & Advanced Reactor Conference 2027
Austin
SMR & Advanced Reactor 2027 serves as the worldwide hub for the new nuclear industry, uniting over 750 leaders in Austin to build partnerships and position nuclear as a scalable energy solution. The conference focuses on overcoming financing hurdles, supply chain resilience, and technological innovation to meet surging global energy demands.
Austin, Austin, US
All Energy Conference and Exhibition 2027
Glasgow
All-Energy 2027 is the UK’s largest low-carbon energy and renewables event, held at the SEC in Glasgow to showcase clean energy solutions. Celebrating 25 years, the event brings together industry pioneers and thought leaders for networking, business connections, and immersive conference discussions.
SEC, Glasgow, GB
All Energy Conference and Expo 2027
Glasgow
All-Energy 2027 is the UK’s largest low-carbon energy and renewables event, held at the SEC in Glasgow. The event celebrates its 25th anniversary and features a dedicated conference programme and an exhibition for the clean energy community.