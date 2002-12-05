Best Of 2002

Coleman Powermate, a leading power equipment manufacturer, today introduced the AirGen(TM) fuel cell generator -- a machine that converts two of the most abundant elements in the universe (hydrogen and oxygen) into electricity.
The EMi thermostat is connected to an external modem that accesses the Internet via the regular telephone supply of a home or small business customer. When the utility company wishes to initiate a supply curtailment, it sends a call to the modem using a distinctive ring pattern that will activate the modem. The modem then calls a central utility curtailment dispatch station, from where it downloads the new settings to the thermostat.