Best Of 2003

A 7 year study of "free energy" devices, sometimes called "over unity" devices, was done to determine if any of these devices generated power by transferring energy from unknown sources and if so to determine where the energy was coming from.
Chilipepper Sales has introduced it's new improved Chilipepper model CP4000 residential hot water delivery system.
Pulser pumps obey all the principles of E F Schumachers book Small is Beautiful. They foster independence and can help develop local pride and local infrastructure. They do not need outside tech support if they break down.
"if you ever thought you are too small to make a difference in this world try going to bed with a mosquito" - Anita Roddick (founder of the Body Shop)
Making a hybrid power system work in the long run is not just about buying and installing the equipment. Like with any other technical system, there must be adequate documentation of the installation. Operators and maintenance personnel must have proper training. Funds must be allocated for maintenance and repair, e.g. to replace a worn-out battery bank or hire a specialist for troubleshooting.
The Submeter shows you where electrical power goes in your apartment building, office, marina, or RV park! Do you have a "smart house"? A submeter can track all of your branch circuits and report power anomalies. Read and control from any internet connection.
ABI has updated its forecasts for fuel cell vehicle shipments in the study and also updated its analysis of the changing global fuel cell business environment. The study exposes regional characteristics of the automotive fuel cell sector and outlines a timeline for potential fuel cell penetration in the next ten years.
Simple to Install and Easy to Maintain, the SolarQuilt is Designed for All Existing Flat Roofing Situations