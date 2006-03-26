Best Of 2006

6 Steps to Making E85 Ethanol

e85 Flex Fuel Vehicles are becoming more and more popular as the gas prices continue to rise. e85 is defiantly going to be a major relief for the United States fuel problem.

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What is the Function of Dams

Interdisciplinary cooperation of specialists from engineering, natural sciences, economics and humanities have now become as self-evident for large dam projects, especially those with considerable use of hydro power, as have public relations and awareness raising with the broad population.

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What&#39;s ahead for neighborhood electric vehicles?

The cost of ownership is one-third and the fuel efficiency is eight times greater when compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts.

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Booming Renewable Energy Stocks

Maybe 2005 - 2006, in retrospect, will have signaled the beginning of the solar boom and be remembered in the history books as the "Dawn of the Solar Age".

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Preserve the Batteries in your Storage Bank

If you have a solar installation and you use batteries connected to a load, it doesn't take long to learn you have a real problem on your hands because there just isn't enough solar energy to keep the batteries charged during those long dark cloudy periods.

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The Path to US Energy Independence

Our proposal is to build a completely new US power system, based 100 % on renewable energy sources. These sources are to be solar photovoltaic and wind energy, plus solar thermal energy, with carbon neutral biomass fuels available in reserve, in highly efficient heat engines used to level loads and for backup.

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Case Study: The Desert Knowledge Australia (DKA) Solar Centre

Alice Springs, Australia, with around 300 days of sunshine every year, is an ideal test location for solar power installations. The Desert Knowledge Australia (DKA) Solar Centre is a government-funded public showcase of solar installations, demonstrating a range of solar power technologies from many of the world's leading manufacturers.

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Turning clean energy ideas into reality

Our mission is to serve clients and partners by utilizing our network of experts to create clean energy solutions through sustainable business practices, providing at the same time attractive returns on investment.

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Biomaxx Systems Inc. to develop Biomass to electricity initiative

On March 21st, 2006 the Ontario Government's announced the new standards price they will pay for energy produced from renewable sources in Ontario.

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DaimlerChrysler Offers FFVs to the Public

DaimlerChrysler Offers FFVs to the Public

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SolarPlaza at Opening Yingli 3rd Phase Project

The Yingli Solar Company origins from the Tianwei Yingli New Energy Resources Co., Ltd., founded in 1998. Ever since, Yingli Solar kept developing state-of-the art production lines for wafers, cells and modules.

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Report Sees A Growing Number Of Householders Generating Green Energy

According to the report, if energy prices stay at their present level, microgeneration will create an Internet of energy that eventually impacts on incumbent energy providers.

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New Energy Finance launches four new services

The world's leading provider of information, research and consultancy for corporate and financial investors in clean energy is broadening its range of services with offerings focused on news and information, the US, China and the carbon markets.

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HONEYWELL SELECTED BY MERRICK UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR COST-CUTTING ENERGY UPGRADES

Performance Contract Will Upgrade Building Systems at Elementary Schools and Improve Comfort and Efficiency

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Texas Grocer to Offer E85 at Five Locations

H-E-B will offer E85 at 5 locations.

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Hy9 Corporation Secures $2.3 Million in Funding; Further Solidifies Leadership Position

Hy9 Corporation, the leading manufacturer of metal membrane hydrogen purifiers and reformer products for industrial, specialty gas and energy markets.

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New Electric Trike for Baby Boomers

Trade that stationary bike at the gym for an Electric Trike that gives you a workout at your pace and takes you places you love to go around your neighborhood and close to home without having to drive your car. Here's six reasons you will want to get your's soon:

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"Sustainable Shopper's Ball" a Huge Success

Recently a conglomeration of Austin, TX businesses and non profits produced a 4 part, all-local green living festival. The first series of it's kind, "The Ball" attracted an average of 5,000 visitors per event.

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Xantrex to preview innovative technology solutions at Solar Power 2006

Xantrex Technology Inc., the North American market leader for solar inverters, today announced it will preview two innovative new products and host speaking engagements at Solar Power 2006 - North America's largest solar industry conference in San Jose, CA from October 16 to 19, 2006.

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Renewable energy a breeze with Air-X Wind Turbines

The sun is often seen as the only way for you to generate your own electricity in a renewable fashion. The Air-X Southwest Windpower Land Air X 12V Wind turbine provides a powerful alternative with the ability to generate approximately 17% of a regular households energy needs.

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Compact Signed to Raise Renewable Energy to 25% of Global Energy Supply

Beijing, China - A historic agreement was forged today among four renewable energy organizations to assess the feasibility of increasing the use of renewable energy to 25% of global primary energy supply by the year 2025.

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UK Ministry Offsets Annual Air Travel Emissions with African CDM Project

Deal involves 38,000 tonnes of carbon from FCO Ministers and staff

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Maxwell Technologies Receives Largest 'D-Cell' Order

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES LARGEST-EVER 3 MILLION-UNIT 'D CELL' ULTRACAPACITOR ORDER FROM EUROPEAN WIND ENERGY SYSTEM MANUFACTURER

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Renewable energy: solar power for homes

More Australians than ever are deciding to power their homes using energy from the sun. Solar power is the most advanced, cleanest and most viable form of renewable energy available to consumers of energy.

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Climate Policy Could Hinder Renewable Energy

When it comes to designing the mechanism that will drive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, air regulators and renewable energy producers hold conflicting viewpoints. As a result, it is possible that new federal climate change policies may do more harm than good for renewable energy.

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How Many Energy Slaves Do We Employ?

We use about 128,640 horsepower-hours, or the equivalent of 147 energy slaves working for each of us 24/7, all year long.

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Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

The direct methanol fuel cell or DMFC is emerging as a future winner in many of the applications that fuel cells can satisfy. DMFC is an important subset of the proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology.

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The Importance of Watersheds to Your Community

Thinking on the scale of a watershed is useful for environmental work as we can scale things down for planning purposes, and therefore have a greater impact on the environment.

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Can Nuclear Power Deliver?

Too often the energy debate is fragmented, and focuses on advantages of a particular technology and disadvantages of its alternatives. If we exclude the nuclear option portfolio, a plan is needed how to do without it.

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Different Types of Fuel Cells

There are several other fuel cells in the research labs and in development today. With this wide array of technologies and the myriad of applications, fuel cells are poised to revolutionize the way we think about and use energy today and in the future.

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Making Green, Inexpensive Hydrogen Fuel -Renewably.

Make hydrogen from sea water renewably. This avoids depletion of limited supplies of fossil fuels. It produces no harmful side products. No carbon is released. The investment is recovered and a large return on investment is realized by selling the hydrogen. Everyone wins.

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The use of thermal solar energy in Brazil

The market for solar water heating in Brazil is growing and consolidating in recent years. In 2009, the first estimate of the solar industry is that has been installed more than 771 thousand square meters of solar collectors, accumulating a total area of 5.2 million square meters.

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Zero Energy Homes - By The Numbers

The results are clear. It is almost $70,000 "better" financially to build a $450,000 ZEH than to build a $400,000 conventionally built home over a five-year period or over any period of time for that matter.

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The World's Energy Portfolio Needs Rebalancing

"We can&#39;t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them". Albert Einstein

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Interview With SolarCity

SolarCity is the nation's leading full-service solar provider for homeowners, businesses and government organizations-the first company to provide solar power system design, financing, installation and monitoring services from a single source.

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The Need For Electric Vehicles Now!

There are so many television shows showing people tricking out their cars, adding better engines or doing just anything to make it go fast and be safe. Conversions of an electric vehicle do that and more. They allow the next generation to have a safer world without relying on foreign sources of oil while giving our kids really clean and cool cars to drive.

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Interview with John Katers:

When the operation produces its own supply of wood product, quality assurance is not as much of an issue. The company knows where the wood comes from; it can be cut or ground to a standard size; and, it has often already been kiln dried to lower moisture content.

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SolarPlaza Top 10 stock listed solar energy companies

The endless pursuit of solar energy as a realistic alternative energy source to fossil fuel shows no signs of waning; which is not only good news for businesses and consumers, but also great news for investors as well. Never underestimate the power of technology.

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GOT SUN? Own Your Power

ULSTER PARK, NEW YORK- Solar Energy International (SEI) is coming to Ulster Park, NY to teach a series of Solar Electric Workshops- Photovoltaic (PV) Design / Installation and Advanced PV. Join us in these workshops, acquire hands-on skills and gain practical knowledge.

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JADOO POWER TO PARTICIPATE AT 34TH ANNUAL COWEN TECH CONFERENCE

Panel To Discuss Portable Fuel Cells: Are They Ready To Market Now?

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Green Energy Virtual Stock Challenge is Underway

RenewableEnergyStocks.com' and GreenTechInvestor.com Challenges Investors; Are you the Ultimate Green Technology Investor?

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The European Renewable Energy Associations call for adequate research budget for renewable energies

European renewable energy industry associations call for the European Commission to acknowledge the European Parliament's (EP)decision to prioritise research in renewable energy. The Commission has ignored the EP's decision to strengthen the research budget for renewables and energy efficiency.

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Carmanah Receives $1.6 Million Purchase Order for Solar-Powered LED Bus Stop Lighting in London

Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order in the amount of $1.6 million from Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of additional solar LED-illuminated bus stops.

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Nissan Announces New FFV Model at NEVC Meeting

Nissan Announces Armada as E85 compatible for model year 2007

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Carmanah Provides Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for Telecom Projects in Sudan

Carmanah to supply 200 solar LED red obstruction light for the Sudanese Modile Telephone Company (Mobitel) in Khartoum, Sudan. These lights are scheduled for installation on remote telecommunications towers locations throughout Sudan.

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GT Equipment Technologies is Now "GT Solar"

GT's management and the company's operations at its Merrimack, NH (USA) headquarters remain unchanged.

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Geothermal and solar systems in Medical Building will slash energy costs by $300 thousand a year

New medical building features the latest in renewable energy systems from Selectpower Inc. Geothermal, solar systems will slash energy costs by $300 thousand a year while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Brampton, Ont. site

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ENER1 INSTALLS FIRST PHASE PRODUCTION LINE

Ener1, Inc. announced today that its EnerDel battery company has installed its first mass production line for lithium ion battery electrodes at the Indiana facility. The production line is capable of producing the electrode equivalent of 5,000 Hybrid Electric Vehicle batteries (25KW) per month.

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SCHOTT Celebrates Opening of New Solar Receiver Production Facility

Receivers represent the heart of solar thermal power plants

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ICP Solar Technologies Completes Merger and Initial Public Financing

ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. today announced the closing of a merger with FC Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB: FCFN.OB). The resulting issuer will operate under the name ICP Solar Technologies, Inc. and will execute ICP Solar's renewable energy plan as its sole business.

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