Best Of 2007

Acquisition Brings Inspira to Next Level; Benefits Global Solar Industry. The deal unites SolFocus, developers of innovative Concentrator Photovoltaic systems with Inspira, providers of high-efficiency solar tracking devices.
Friends of the Earth and the Ontario Association of Food Banks joined Ontario's Minister of Energy and representatives from Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas on Thursday to launch a pilot project to help families tackle climate change by conserving energy, saving money and improving comfort.
The Renewable Energy Centre today announced its support for Labour MP Ruth Kelly's proposal to lift planning permission restrictions on "green housing" technology for UK homeowners.
Two New England entrepreneurship competitions, the MIT $100K Entrepreneurship Competition and the MIT Enterprise Forum's Ignite Clean Energy Business Presentation Competition (ICE), today announced they will align resources for the 2008 competitions.
The Toronto Construction Association and Construct Canada 2007 Committee announced today that EnerWorks' new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for commercial and industrial solar thermal applications has been awarded the Temple W. Harris Innovative Product and Technology Award (TIPTA).
Oil finding rates -- increasingly difficult and costly-- are now only about 50% of current oil consumption. Does more need to be said for the inevitable "Hydrogen Economy"?
Reducing one's energy overhead costs relatively little and produces a revenue stream that appreciates over time. Replacing one's energy infrastructure with on-site renewable systems, in contrast, will require a sizable up-front financial commitment relative to what it will produce over time.
At the moment, four models have been made: a car, a taxi (5 passengers), a Pick-Up truck and a van. The final selling price will be approximately 5.500 pounds.
Fuel cell buses appear destined to be a major part of transit fleets, reducing petroleum dependence and providing a truly zero emission mobility option.
Although GM puts up a good argument as to why they did not mass produce the EV1, one cannot help wonder why a corporate giant with the profits of GM could not see the tremendous potential in the EV1 and due further research on the car.
A hectare of jatropha yields more than four times as much fuel per hectare as soybean, and more than ten times that of corn.
Only an in-depth, integrated approach to energy access ensures a sustained income rise.
The only severe downsides of having greenroofs in a desert climate are cost of installing it, and then the water use for irrigation. But as we'll see, the water needed for irrigation is more than covered by available greywater.
groSolar, a national solar energy firm, announced today that it has acquired Energy Outfitters, an Oregon-based solar energy distribution company. The acquisition makes groSolar one of the largest solar distribution and installation firms in the U.S., with additional offices in western and eastern Canada.
The 2007 North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit, MI and as the headline below indicates, E85 vehicles are "new stars of the show".
The accession of ten new member states to the EU in 2004 has created a significant increase in demand for air pollution control equipment technologies. On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 1 February, 2007, at 2 p.m. GMT.
World's largest marine retailer selects superior products tailored for boaters
The American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE) has just created the Young Professionals in Renewable Energy (YPRE) program which is expected to bring hundreds of young people to POWER-GEN Renewable Energy & Fuels in Las Vegas (March 6-8, 2007).
In a year of major milestones, Global Electric Motorcars (GEM), a division of DaimlerChrysler, can boast an automotive pinnacle -- GEM vehicles drove their 150 millionth mile.
Ignite Clean Energy Competition Calls for Participants
Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory have been named Dan David Prize Laureates for 2007.
Province of Ontario to ban incandesent lights by 2012.
Plans to gather the countries that emit the most greenhouse gases and set a global emissions goal.
Verde Energy, the only company to provide a trusted source for competitive quotes on solar power, solar thermal, and wind power projects, recently unveiled a video production designed to introduce solar electric systems to a mainstream audience.
Launch includes test rides for press and retail at Outdoor Demo 2007 on September 25 and 'meet-and-greet' with Ed Begley, Jr. on the convention show floor on September 26
Smith Electric Vehicles, the world's leading manufacturer of zero emission vans and trucks, launches its first Left Hand Drive models for the Continent.
Biodegradable Polypropylene Eco-Friendly Packaging, Document Storage and Mailing Products and Solutions Now Available
water powered window washing system easily applicable to solar panels or solar skin.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, September 10, 2007- UniRac is pleased to have been chosen by EI Solutions to play an integral role in the largest corporate solar installation in the U.S. to date, on Google's solar panel installation at their Mountain View, CA campus.
Two Industry experts at Conservation Services Group Are Named Legacy Award Winners by the Energy & Environmental Building Association
In an effort to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, Mondial Energy Inc. is installing a new solar panel system on The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) Atrium roof. The solar energy system will supplement SickKids' hot water system.
EnerWorks will showcase one of its latest product developments at Construct Canada in Toronto this week. The new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for solar water heating in commercial and industrial applications is an innovative integration of the key components of a solar thermal system.
Enjoy the issue and please be sure to let us know your thoughts. You can either send us an article for the next issue, participate in our FORUMS or just write an email letter like these LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.
Large Power lines as part of the FERC's new national grid. Mary Hamilton, Member Solar Plexus LLC Statistics about teen and tween attitudes about global warming and the environment. Karen Famighetti, Weekly Reader Research
I am no longer worried. Now that I understand there is no energy crisis, no ingenuity crisis, only the need for well-meaning bureaucracies to adapt policies to rapidly changing assumptions, I am terrified.
Brazil seeks to produce enough ethanol to replace 10% of the gasoline consumed worldwide by 2012, which requires doubling its current production and increasing the share of exports in total output to 20% from the current 15%.
Small business qualify for the 30% solar and fuel cell investment tax credit, and receive 5-year accelerated depreciation, incentives for 50% lighting reductions, use of combined heat and power are now part of the House and Senate bills.
With the fossil fuel prices increasing rapidly, the waste from scrap tires will certainly be increasingly be made use of. Developing innovative and economical as well as effective systems for TDF usage is and will always be a challenge to the business.
Remember the metaphorical "giant sucking sound" that Ross Perot invoked in the 1992 presidential debates? Fifteen years later, that vivid phrase could describe the desperate circumstances befalling Cantarell, Mexico's largest oilfield.
In the 21st century the solar PV industry shows a potential difficult to match. In a world alarmed by climate change, wich financial markets eager of attractive alternatives to the gloomy real estate market, many have started to look at the Spanish sun
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 7, 2007 Negril, Jamaica - Today at the Tropical Training event in Jamaica, GeoSmart Energy, Canada's fastest growing geothermal heat pump brand, officially announced the unveiling of its new "PremiumG" Ultra-High Efficient Geothermal Heat Pump System.
The South African Desalination Plant market is poised for growth; the question is, to what extent? On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 26 April, 2007, at 3 p.m. BST.
Enersys, the world's largest industrial battery manufacturer and a leader in stored energy solutions will supply Odyne Corporation with Genesis® pure lead batteries for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as Odyne ramps up production.
- Partnership with leading solar firm extends market reach in Spain and Portugal -
With the spring-summer remodeling season underway, consumers who are undertaking home improvement projects can look forward not only to lower home energy bills for years to come, but also to lower federal income tax bills for 2007.
The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) today announced it will fund thirty-five new projects. The funding round, REEEP's sixth, is the largest in its four year history.
Increasing use of maize and sugar to produce biofuels is an issue of concern as it may cause numerous lives across the world in the near future, warns Jean Ziegler, the special rapporteur of the UN.
MEEC Group is inviting to strategic partnership in commercialization of a new technology for production of the second generation biofuel from forestry and agricultural residues