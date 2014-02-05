Best Of 2014

<p> The top 20 module suppliers to the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry are guiding an increase in annual shipments of more than 30 percent in 2014, according to the latest NPD Solarbuzz Module Tracker Quarterly report. Leading Chinese module suppliers Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, ReneSola and Jinko Solar are forecasting the most aggressive growth in shipments during 2014, with the upper-end of guidance exceeding 40 percent. </p> <div> "The top-20 module suppliers to the PV industry account for two-thirds of global shipments, and they provide the leading indicators of industry growth and pricing trends," noted Ray Lian, senior analyst at NPD Solarbuzz. "Assuming the leading suppliers achieve the forecasted growth rates, end-market demand in 2014 will approach 50 gigawatts." </div> <div> <br /> Yingli Green Energy is forecasting the highest shipment volume in 2014, with the upper end of shipments at 4.2 gigawatts (GW). This shipment level would result in Yingli Green Energy heading the annual shipment rankings for PV suppliers for the third consecutive year. <br /> <br /> Leading Japanese silicon-based PV module suppliers, Sharp Solar and Kyocera, are forecasting a 15 percent increase in shipments in 2014, reflecting continued strength in the Japanese solar PV market. Sharp Solar and Kyocera command strong market shares, within their domestic markets. </div>
Amongst the numerous measures the world has taken to wean itself off the fossil fuels, only a few have been successful in making the businesses, homes and vehicles more energy efficient. Various psychological and financial barriers have kept governments and organizations from realizing the actual potential of energy efficiency programs.
EIA's new tables include capacity factors for individual renewable generating technologies
<p> Continuing its explosive growth, the U.S. solar industry had a record-shattering year in 2013. According to GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association's (SEIA) Solar Market Insight Year in Review 2013, photovoltaic (PV) installations continued to proliferate, increasing 41percent over 2012 to reach 4,751 megawatts (MW). In addition, 410 MW of concentrating solar power (CSP) came online. Solar was the second-largest source of new electricity generating capacity in the U.S., exceeded only by natural gas. Additionally, the cost to install solar fell throughout the year, ending the year 15 percent below the mark set at the end of 2012. <br /> <br /> At the end of 2013 there were more than 440,000 operating solar electric systems in the U.S. totaling over 12,000 MW of PV and 918 MW of CSP. <br /> <br /> The U.S. installed 2,106 megawatts in the fourth quarter alone, 44 percent of the annual total. This makes Q4 2013 by far the largest quarter in the history of the U.S. market, exceeding the next largest quarter by 60 percent. <a href="https://www.altenergymag.com/news/2014/03/05/new-report-us-solar-market-grows-41-has-record-year-in-2013-/32616" target="_blank">Cont'd</a></p>
The report identifies the "Top 5 Fuel Cell States" - California, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, and South Carolina.
The 60th Anniversary of the First Practical Solar Cell
The equipment's power requirements can be met by the fuel cell system for 17 to 19 days without being refueled, and that window could be pushed to 21 days if a storm prevented access during the normal refueling window.
PSA is fighting for zero duty imports until the local solar industry grows enough to address quantity and quality requirements of the solar tenders in Pakistan.
Atlantis Energy Systems Inc., best known for pioneering Building Integrated PV Sunslates™ and TallSlates™ products has now added a new hybrid modular category to its roofing products line.
<p> There's a paradox in the growing global appetite for greener energy. As sales of solar panels and wind turbines increase, so too does the scale of an often-overlooked problem now being stored for future generations. What happens to all the "green" infrastructure when it reaches the end of its life?</p> <p> When early-generation green technology is replaced, much of it now finds its way into landfill or incinerators. This is not only a blow to waste-reduction efforts, adding hundreds of thousands of tons of rubbish to the global tally every year, but also is also a colossal missed opportunity. Solar panels comprise metals and glass, which, if they were separated and captured, could be reused in the manufacture of other products.</p> <p> It is possible, through innovative technologies still being developed, to recycle more than 90 percent of a solar panel. But, given the volatility in the value of the resulting raw materials, this is a high-risk sector to develop, and research and development is lacking. Basic recycling schemes do exist, but often focus on two valuable components -- the glass and aluminum frame, for instance -- and discard the rest, including silver, silicon and tin, because it is not yet cost-effective to recycle them.</p>
<p> A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University are working on a technology that wouldn't require sunlight to produce solar power.</p> <p> The team is developing a material that can absorb the sun's heat and store the energy in a chemical form, ready to be released "on-demand," according to a release.</p> <p> The technology could be used for heating buildings, cooking or other uses where heat, rather than electricity, is the desired output.</p> <p> In a release, researchers describe the technology behind the system:</p> <p> "Some molecules, known as photoswitches, can assume either of two different shapes, as if they had a hinge in the middle. Exposing them to sunlight causes them to absorb energy and jump from one configuration to the other, which is then stable for long periods of time.</p>
<p> A new report from NREL, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, could help spur the development of more utility scale concentrating solar power plants with thermal energy storage features while boosting the market for solar cells, too. The report indicates that CSP/energy storage projects could add value to utility scale solar energy in California, and they would enable more solar cell development by creating additional grid flexibility.</p> <p> California's ambitious renewable energy goal for 2020 also plays a key role, so keep in mind that the NREL added-value findings for thermal energy storage are transferable to only to other states with similar aspirations.</p>
<div> Using batteries to retain energy from rooftop solar systems will be too expensive for at least two years, according to industry executives.</div> <div> </div> <div> That means homeowners who add solar panels to save money on utility bills will continue to lose electricity during blackouts, even after an 80 percent decline in battery costs over the past decade.</div> <div> </div> <div> Residential solar systems typically send power to the grid, not directly to the house, and don't run the home during a blackout. For batteries to save consumers money, stored energy must be drained daily, said Jamie Evans, who runs the U.S. Eco Solutions unit for Panasonic Corp., which supplies lithium-ion cells for Tesla Motors Inc.</div> <div> </div> <div> "Solar will need storage for grid stability," Evans said yesterday in an interview at the Solar Power International convention in Las Vegas. "Battery costs need to come down and regulatory structures have to change to really scale up."</div> <div> </div> <div> <div> As residential solar become more common from California to New York, utility grids will increasingly become stressed without storage to ease supply and demand imbalances, he said.</div> <div> </div> <div> For now, that means battery storage only makes economic sense for large businesses that get hit with extra fees when their power usage exceeds utility expectations.</div> </div>
In my opinion the potential payoff of nuclear fusion is too big and important for the world to ignore.
This report serves as an overview of gasification technologies processing municipal solid waste (MSW) that includes non-recycled plastic.
What we can expect to see is a gradual transition of solar from an alternative energy to a truly cost competitive source of energy that helps counteract rising electricity rates and fuel costs.
Waste heat to electricity uses less fuel to produce a given energy output, and avoids transmission and distribution losses that occur when electricity travels over power lines. It also decreases the impact of outages when the power grid goes down.
Power optimizers are a module-level power electronics (MLPE) solution that can be affixed on-site or embedded during the manufacturing process as a replacement for the junction box.
In total, the site connected 5 systems to 5 meters in order to generate over 85% of the net energy needed by the course.
Even a small farmer could join a co-op and get in on this trend. These co-ops are growing and are being promoted by organizations interested in furthering the cause of renewable energy.
REC Solar has developed new solar financing partnerships that are tailored to the needs of non-profits, such as churches, hospitals, HOA's, and charitable organizations.
When Satcon, the former inverter manufacturer, closed shop, Photon Energy moved quickly and hired key technical personnel.
The five platforms listed below are the top leaders in renewable energy crowd funding, based on the money they have raised so far.
It's important to decrease the environmental impact by reducing the size of the packaging, switching to renewable raw materials, reusing materials, and finally, recycling materials for later use.
As mining companies continue to evaluate their power options in an era of higher diesel fuel and electricity costs, it is interesting to contemplate whether they could one day foresee operating in an environment more weighted towards renewables than conventional energy.
There are an estimated 43 million street lights in the USA and at least 55 million parking lot and parkway lights. Since they combine to use about 10% of all the electricity consumed in the USA, taking them to LED is a step in the right direction but going all the way to zero energy use is even better.
The recent surge in storage activity has its roots in a general consensus being reached by stakeholders that the technologies are on a path that will enable them to achieve the cost, performance, and reliability targets that have been promised.
When considering hybrid systems composed of photovoltaic solar panels, geothermal, hydro or wind turbines, the whole is greater than its parts, but you need to understand the best type of energy generation that can be used in your area.
With GIS, companies can view, understand, question, interpret and visualize data in many ways that reveal relationships, patterns and trends in the form of maps, globes, reports and charts.
Tilt angles may reflect factors other than generator performance. Some installation sites may not be conducive to tilted arrays or specific orientations
Pancho Ndebele, CEO at Emvelo will be participating at CSP Today South Africa 2014 (8-9 April, Cape Town).
Iron Edison Battery Company introduces a new line of Nickel Iron Batteries made in the USA by Encell Technology.
Envantage have recently added support for monitoring of renewable energy solutions to its popular Monitoring and Targeting Software. Users can now view their renewable energy usage alongside other energy types such as Mains Electricity, Gas, Water, Heat and Steam.
India's Burgeoning Solar and Wind Energy Markets to Boost Employment, Finance a Concern – Mr. Suresh Prabhu
2014 Market Research Report on Global and China Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cell Industry was professional and depth research report on Global and China Amorphous Silicon Thin Film Solar Cell industry.
Facility Brings Advanced Technology, Competitive Jobs to San Antonio
Show you how to build a fully functioning electricity generator, utilizing the power of the sun.The price of the product is certainly much less expensive than having a solar panel built.PV solar panels can cost up to $30,000 and the Solar Stirling Plant can apparently be built for less than $100
<div> French energy engineering firm Areva and Spain's Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica Monday said they were joining forces to create an offshore wind power business, embracing the consolidation wave of an industry plagued by massive costs.</div> <div> </div> <div> The two groups will have an equal share of the joint venture which still has no name, Areva renewables division's head Louis-Francois Durret said during a conference call.</div> <div> </div> <div> The move highlights the hurdles faced by the burgeoning offshore wind power industry, as massive research and development costs have hampered growth even though governments around Europe and elsewhere are eager to boost the green part of their energy mix. The costs have triggered consolidations; this latest tie-up follows the creation of a joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems last autumn.</div>
<div> Germany's solar power industry shed a staggering 5,000 jobs over the past two years, reducing the size of the industry by more than half, according to new data released on Tuesday by the Federal Office for Statistics.</div> <div> </div> <div> A prolonged supply glut induced by cheap Chinese solar imports has resulted in a scourge of bankruptcies at several of Germany's erstwhile elite solar manufacturers, including Q-Cells, Conergy and Solon.</div> <div> </div> <div> In 2012, the solar industry employed more than 10,000 workers in Germany. More than half of those jobs have vanished over the past 24 months, according to figures from the Federal Office for Statistics.</div> <div> </div> <div> The solar jobs data was shared with reporters from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which stated that less than 5,000 Germans are currently employed by the solar power industry – the lowest employed level in nearly half a decade.</div> <div> </div> <div> Similar data was not available for other sectors of the renewable energy industry, but some signs of distress have surfaced in sectors outside of solar.</div> <div> </div> <div> In 2013, Germany's offshore wind power manufacturers cut more than 2,000 jobs, according to the Industrial Union of Metalworkers, the Germany's largest metalworkers' union.</div>
<p> The Intersolar AWARD ceremony honored true innovators whose projects displayed the latest design and technology advancements in the solar industry. Three winners were named in the Solar Projects in North America category in front of a large crowd at the Innovation & Application Stage. They were judged on pioneering character, uniqueness, economic benefits, benefits for the environment and society, degree of technical innovation and proof of innovation. An independent committee of industry experts chose the Agua Caliente Solar Project by First Solar; the Whole Foods Solar Carport by Solaire Generation and the Alcatraz Island Micro-Grid by Princeton Power Systems.</p> <hr /> <p> As a media partner AltEnergyMag.com will be covering Intersolar and bringing all the industry news and exciting new products to our eMagazine to help our readers make sense of the massive event. Make sure to check out our special <a href="https://www.altenergymag.com/news.php?show=intersolar14" target="_blank">Intersolar 2014 Newspage</a> for Exhibitor news.</p> <p> <a href="https://www.altenergymag.com/emagazine/2014/06/intersolar-2014--tradeshow-report/2290" target="_blank">Check out our Intersolar 2014 Tradeshow Report here.</a></p>
<div> The University of California announced Monday that it signed two power-purchase agreements that, combined, will provide 206,000 megawatt hours of solar energy per year — the largest solar energy purchase by any higher education institution in the U.S.</div> <div> </div> <div> This energy is equivalent to powering 30,000 homes and will avoid producing more than 88,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. The initiative will provide power for UC Irvine, UC San Diego and UC San Francisco, along with their medical centers, in addition to UC Merced and UC Santa Cruz.</div> <div> </div> <div> Mark Byron, the university's wholesale electricity program manager, described the purchase as a "nexus" with UC President Janet Napolitano's sustainability initiative, which was released November. One of the main components of the initiative is to be carbon neutral by 2025.</div> <div> </div> <div> "By injecting solar energy, we're making sure our portfolio comes from green energy," Byron explained.</div> <div> </div> <div> The university signed the 25-year agreements with Frontier Renewables, a San Mateo-based company focused on solar energy technology. Two solar fields will be built in Fresno County as part of the project.</div>