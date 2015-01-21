Best Of 2015

U.K. And Germany Smash Wind Power Records

<div> The United Kingdom blew past previous wind power records in 2014 while Germany generated a record amount of electricity from wind in December, setting the stage for 2015 to bring more industry growth across Europe. Exactly how quickly it grows, however, is contingent upon several political and regulatory decisions to come.</div> <div> </div> <div> Using statistics from the U.K.'s National Grid, the trade association RenewableUK found that wind generated enough electricity to power just over 25 percent of U.K. homes in 2014 — a 15 percent increase from 2013. Wind turbines provided 9.3 percent of the U.K's total electricity supply last year, a 1.5 percent boost from 2013.</div> <div> </div> <div> "It's great to start 2015 with some good news about the massive quantities of clean electricity we're now generating from wind," said RenewableUK's Deputy Chief Executive Maf Smith.</div> <div> </div> <div> In December, Germany generated more wind power, 8.9 terawatt-hours, than in any previous month. According to the IWR renewable energy research institute, this record will be overtaken in 2015 as more offshore wind farms come online.</div>