Best Of 2015

What scientists, engineers, companies, and nations expanding their power capacities need to focus on, is implementing solutions that keep negative impacts of renewables in check.
While buying a solar panel one must keep in mind various factors like where it will be installed, purpose; commercial or residential use, and budget.
The high electricity prices in Hawaii have made wind and solar technologies economically attractive alternatives, especially as their technology costs have come down in recent years.
The global wind power market continues to rapidly expand in 2015. It is expected that global wind energy production will surpass 65 gigawatts by 2020!
We have researchers here developing systems that should be able to convert more than 40% of the incoming sunlight to electricity (current panels are ~20% efficient). We are also working with research groups that can generate fuels and chemicals directly form sunlight, or from biomass, hopefully at an efficiency and cost that will replace conventional fossil fuel materials.
The biomass district heating system provides heat and hot water to the whole estate throughout the year, predictable fuel bills, income from the renewable heat incentive (RHI), and a 43,000kg reduction in CO2 emissions per year.
How Roys Poyiadjiss and Martua Sitoruss Partnership is Creating the Largest Biofuel Plant in Japan
The pumped storage provides a load at times of high electricity output and low electricity demand, enabling additional system peak capacity.
The battery lifetime calculation made at the beginning of a smart meters deployment project may be impacted by the software upgrades or the increased frequency of index emissions.
ALTEN Battery Chargers Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the ALTEN P1 propane and natural gas battery charging DC generator. Powered by an ALTEN converted propane engine with an industry leading Subaru 5-year engine warranty, the P1 greatly improves telecom and industrial off grid solar reliability and battery life while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The oil from the Moringa tree is considered to be a more sustainable biodiesel feedstock as it can yield both food and fuel.
Just imagine, a super grid will allow Norway's hydro-power to light up a restaurant in Italy, Belgium's wind farms to provide power to a home in U.K., and Saharan solar power plants to run a factory in Germany.
Spray-on solar cells use nanotechnology. These cells are made using quantum dots, which is a nanocrystal composed of a semiconductor material that is small enough to take advantage of the laws of quantum mechanics.
Making a building more sustainable while completing the retrofit could attract more higher-paying tenants, which would cause a greater appreciation by the time the owners plan to sell. Properties with Energy Star certification have sold for 2-5% more than buildings without such certification.
Contractors can access high-resolution aerial imagery of properties - top-down and north, south, east and west views.
Wind engineers are in heavy demand as Wind Energy becomes a stable source for alternative energy. Our research explored salary levels for Wind Engineers across the US and key employers.
The SESG Lab can replicate the operation of a substation and feeders of an electrical utility distribution system, thanks to its core infrastructure that supports organizations in the research and development of leading edge solutions and systems pertaining to smart grid technology.
As the world continues to shift towards alternative energy sources, solar power will only continue to grow. Technologies will come and go and the astute product providers will continue to innovate.
With the removal of fossil fuel subsidies and the continual drop in capital costs in renewables technology, the margins for the leading players in the renewables industry will increase.
Many concentrated solar power plants could be built within the next several years. A single plant can generate 250 megawatts or more, which is enough to power about 90,000 homes.
A total of about 2,125 MW of molten salt energy storage projects are in pipeline which are scheduled for deployment by 2018.
Vortex Generators are small attachments made from durable material that energizes the flow around the blade and reduce flow separation.
Here are three key software driven technology majors who are outsiders in the utility industry but are still driving big innovations in the Smart Grid area
The 4 most common options for mounting PV modules on tile roofs are tile Hooks, hanger bolt assemblies, standoffs that require drilling or cutting of tile, and flashing systems that replace a complete tile.
Many of the largest operational onshore wind farms are located in Germany, China and the United States.
Keeping Up With the Neighbors Means Saving Money
Advanced closed-loop technology ensures a precise, continuous flow of material
Solaredge was ranked the tenth largest global PV inverter supplier in revenue terms during the first 9 months of 2014
As a raft of new biomass power projects are on the anvil, the inaugural Japan Biomass Power Market on 18-21 May, 2015 in Tokyo will be a noteworthy platform to showcase the business opportunities for biomass feedstock suppliers, traders, technology providers and much more.
Warsaw Solar Farm is one of the largest solar projects in the country and the largest solar farm in North Carolina.
<div> The United Kingdom blew past previous wind power records in 2014 while Germany generated a record amount of electricity from wind in December, setting the stage for 2015 to bring more industry growth across Europe. Exactly how quickly it grows, however, is contingent upon several political and regulatory decisions to come.</div> <div> </div> <div> Using statistics from the U.K.'s National Grid, the trade association RenewableUK found that wind generated enough electricity to power just over 25 percent of U.K. homes in 2014 — a 15 percent increase from 2013. Wind turbines provided 9.3 percent of the U.K's total electricity supply last year, a 1.5 percent boost from 2013.</div> <div> </div> <div> "It's great to start 2015 with some good news about the massive quantities of clean electricity we're now generating from wind," said RenewableUK's Deputy Chief Executive Maf Smith.</div> <div> </div> <div> In December, Germany generated more wind power, 8.9 terawatt-hours, than in any previous month. According to the IWR renewable energy research institute, this record will be overtaken in 2015 as more offshore wind farms come online.</div>