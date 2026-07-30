The FusionSolar LUTERRA is Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA
[ Product Visualization: LUTERRA ]
Hardware Ref: p-6e1861
Technical Specifications
|LUTERRA Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-6e1861548e47
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-6e1861548e47/images
|Company Name:
|FusionSolar
|Product Name:
|LUTERRA
|Product Url:
|https://solar.huawei.com/en/news/2026/intersolar-2026-launch/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-934e4acca4ee
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-01
|Announced At:
|Intersolar Europe 2026
|Release Date:
|2026-06-23
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-6e1861548e47/images/pasted-e67f9a06.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Specs:
|{"voltage_ac_v":"1000","power_continuous_w":"12500000","energy_capacity_wh":"50000000","noise_reduction_pct":"40","cooling_area_increase_pct":"100","delivery_time_reduction_pct":"30","bop_cost_reduction_pct":"20","energy_throughput_increase_pct":"10"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA
|Model Number:
|LUTERRA
|Voltage Ac V:
|1000
|Power Continuous W:
|12500000
|Energy Capacity Wh:
|50000000
|Noise Reduction Pct:
|40
|Cooling Area Increase Pct:
|100
|Delivery Time Reduction Pct:
|30
|Bop Cost Reduction Pct:
|20
|Energy Throughput Increase Pct:
|10