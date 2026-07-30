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The GoodWe ESA-Athena Series is GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe ESA-Athena Series
ESA-Athena Series Identifier
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Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: ESA-Athena Series
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-02
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Model Number: GW0.8/1.9-ESA-PS-G10
Specs: {"weight_kg":26,"voltage_nominal_v":[220,230,240],"voltage_max_pv_v":60,"power_continuous_w":1500}
Unique Selling Proposition: GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
Weight Kg: 26
Voltage Nominal V: [220,230,240]
Voltage Max Pv V: 60
Power Continuous W: 1500

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-95e0956c5d4e

Last Scraped: 2026-07-30T20:02:26.593Z