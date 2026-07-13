The Solis EverCore ESS is The EverCore ESS is a C&I energy storage system designed for reliability, simplicity, and total cost of ownership.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Solis EverCore ESS
EverCore ESS Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a6d1faa2917e
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Company Name: Solis
Product Name: EverCore ESS
Product Url: https://blog.solisinverters.com/blog/SolisStorage-EverCore-ESS:-Your-Long-Term-Energy-Storage-Partner-for-Commercial-Success.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-1ae9a05e12bd
Announced Date: 2026-06-18
Announced At: RE+ 2026
Release Date: 2026-07-10
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Announced Details: Typical production lead time is 30–45 days for mass OEM orders, with spot goods available for standard models.
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Specs: {"power_continuous_w":"125000","switching_time_ms":"10","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"314","cycle_life_count":"8000","max_energy_capacity_kwh":"261.2","operating_temperature_min_c":"-25","operating_temperature_max_c":"55","max_altitude_m":"4000"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The EverCore ESS is a C&I energy storage system designed for reliability, simplicity, and total cost of ownership.
Power Continuous W: 125000
Switching Time Ms: 10
Battery Cell Capacity Ah: 314
Cycle Life Count: 8000
Max Energy Capacity Kwh: 261.2
Operating Temperature Min C: -25
Operating Temperature Max C: 55
Max Altitude M: 4000

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Last Scraped: 2026-07-13T17:07:38.744Z