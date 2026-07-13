The Solis EverCore ESS is The EverCore ESS is a C&I energy storage system designed for reliability, simplicity, and total cost of ownership.
[ Product Visualization: EverCore ESS ]
Hardware Ref: p-a6d1fa
Technical Specifications
|EverCore ESS Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a6d1faa2917e
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-a6d1faa2917e/images
|Company Name:
|Solis
|Product Name:
|EverCore ESS
|Product Url:
|https://blog.solisinverters.com/blog/SolisStorage-EverCore-ESS:-Your-Long-Term-Energy-Storage-Partner-for-Commercial-Success.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-1ae9a05e12bd
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-18
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|2026-07-10
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-a6d1faa2917e/images/pasted-c47db05f.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Typical production lead time is 30–45 days for mass OEM orders, with spot goods available for standard models.
|Attached Items Above:
|Attached Items Below:
|Documentation:
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|Model Number:
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"125000","switching_time_ms":"10","battery_cell_capacity_ah":"314","cycle_life_count":"8000","max_energy_capacity_kwh":"261.2","operating_temperature_min_c":"-25","operating_temperature_max_c":"55","max_altitude_m":"4000"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EverCore ESS is a C&I energy storage system designed for reliability, simplicity, and total cost of ownership.
|Power Continuous W:
|125000
|Switching Time Ms:
|10
|Battery Cell Capacity Ah:
|314
|Cycle Life Count:
|8000
|Max Energy Capacity Kwh:
|261.2
|Operating Temperature Min C:
|-25
|Operating Temperature Max C:
|55
|Max Altitude M:
|4000